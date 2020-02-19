Gautam Gambhir Gets Straight To Work With Kejriwal, Invites Him To Ghazipur Landfill

As the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal reiterated that he wants to work together with the central government in making Delhi a "world-class city", BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi constituency Gautam Gambhir has invited Kejriwal to draw his attention to the massive landfill in Ghazipur that falls in Gambhir's constituency.

Dear Mr @ArvindKejriwal, spare some time for these poor souls living near Asia’s largest landfill. I want to take the first step and invite our CM to Ghazipur. You say you want to work together. Let’s start from here. I hope you will take up my offer. pic.twitter.com/Ldxgf5sWil — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 19, 2020

Kejriwal's 'work together' remarks

After returning as Chief Minister with a thumping majority, Kejriwal in reply to PM Modi's wish had thanked the Prime Minister and said, "We must now work together towards making Delhi a city of pride for all Indians". Also after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on February 19, Kejriwal tweeted about the meet saying, "Met Hon’ble Home Minister Sh Amit Shah ji. Had a very good and fruitful meeting. Discussed several issues related to Delhi. Both of us agreed that we will work together for development of Delhi."

Gambhir bats on the offensive

Gambhir, while clearly challenging Kejriwal's statements of working together, invited the Delhi CM to visit the landfill site with him to address the issue, and compelled him to act on his statement of working together.

In his letter to Kejriwal, the BJP MP also exuded confidence in the work done by him and his party in his constituency. While inviting the Chief Minister to visit the site, Gambhir wrote, "Also you will get to know what all work is being done by the Central govt and BJP led EDMC". Concluding his letter, Gambhir asked for the time when he can schedule a visit to the landfill site with the Chief Minister, throwing the ball in his court.

