Gautam Gambhir Shares Delhi Govt's 'O2 Report Card'; Says CM's Ads Paid For With Lives

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led government over its expenditure on advertisements and accused AAP of playing with the lives of loved ones. As the number of COVID cases reported and the demand for oxygen in the national capital is showing signs of declining, the BJP leader pulled up the Delhi government for not ensuring oxygen-related facilities in the region and claimed that the people had paid for Kejriwal's 'AD money' through their own lives. Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir rued the lack of oxygen plants, cryogenic tankers, new hospitals, a plan for the allocation of oxygen and the state govt's decision to not conduct an oxygen audit, and pulled up Kejriwal over AAP's expenditure on publicity.

BJP's Gautam Gambhir pulls up Kejriwal for publicity expenditure

No oxygen plants

No cryogenic tankers

No new hospital

No oxygen allocation plan

BIG NO to oxygen audit



Ppl of Delhi paid AD MONEY of @ArvindKejriwal with LIVES of their loved ones #LestWeForget — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 11, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri had taken a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party for the money spent on its publicity since the beginning of 2021 and had said that it was trivia for Arvind Kejriwal's party to mull upon. As per an RTI enquiry shared by the Union Minister on Sunday, the Delhi government had reportedly spent Rs 32.52 cr, Rs 25.33 cr, and Rs 92.48 cr in the months of January, February, and March respectively. Noting that the AAP govt's expenditure was Rs 150 crore in the first three months of the year, Hardeep Singh Puri had claimed that the money spent on Arvind Kejriwal's self-publicity would exceed the cost of completed New Parliament Building & Central Vista Avenue. The Delhi HC on Monday also pulled up the Delhi government over the same reason, asking whether it would post full-page ads only during elections and on why such an outreach hadn't been carried out for COVID.

'Demand for Oxygen falling in Delhi'

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain addressed a press briefing on Tuesday where he stated that the number of daily COVID-19 cases were gradually falling, indicating that the national capital had crossed the peak of the second Coronavirus wave. "In the last week of April, the trend of falling cases started emerging. We needed more time, but now it is confirmed that cases are falling. Around 80,000 tests are happening daily, the testing numbers are low because of lockdown. Otherwise, people who would be going to public places would be getting tested. The wave is still ongoing but its peak is slowly falling," said Satyendar Jain.

The Health Minister also stated that the Oxygen shortage in the national capital was coming under control with the fall in new infections. As of May 11, Delhi has 3,500 beds empty while 22,000 people are being treated in hospitals and COVID Care Centres. "The massive demand for Oxygen and beds is also falling but it has not ended. We have 3,500 beds empty and 20,000 COVID-19 patients are admitted. We need 700 MT Oxygen daily, we are getting slightly less than that but the demand is falling." he said. Earlier, the Centre had also been mandated to provide this quantity of Oxygen to Delhi daily.