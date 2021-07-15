Gautam Gambhir Slams AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal Over Waterlogging In Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) MP, Gautam Gambhir slammed Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal for waterlogging in Delhi. The monsoon rains caused waterlogging in several parts of the capital city. Referring to Kejriwal’s campaigning activities in different states, Gambhir said, “When the monsoon came, you started campaigning in Goa. Before that when COVID came, you went into isolation. Whenever the people of Delhi needed you, you do not even leave the house. Now come and see what has happened to your Delhi”.

Heavy rain results in waterlogging at the AIIMS flyover in Delhi pic.twitter.com/kSV4qkePJC — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

Heavy monsoon rains cause waterlogging in Delhi

In Delhi, upon the arrival of monsoon rains, waterlogging was witnessed in numerous parts of the city. Some of these included the AIIMS flyover, Prahladpur underpass and a number of other places. Gambhir also put up a picture of a waterlogged road in Delhi and quoted a Bollywood song that was directed at Kejriwal. The tweet said, “Nadan parindey ghar aaja!” which meant, ‘come home innocent bird’. Gambhir also said,

“I request the CM of Delhi with folded hands to save your own city, don’t make another state like Delhi. People of Delhi are suffering for the last six years. I do not want the people of other states to suffer the same way.”

Gautam Gambhir puts out tweets slamming Arvind Kejriwal for waterlogging

Gambhir has posted a number of tweets slamming Kejriwal, referring to the water crisis in Delhi and said, “Arvind Kejriwal is HALF ROBIN HOOD. He takes from the rich but doesn’t give to the poor!“ and “ Today Tughlaq would be proud of @ArvindKejriwal!“

Today Tughlaq would be proud of @ArvindKejriwal! pic.twitter.com/IXIR9tdRzR — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) July 4, 2021

A number of pictures have been posted on Twitter by ANI which shows the waterlogging situation in Delhi, and the heavy traffic jams caused due to it. Meanwhile, Kejriwal has been visiting poll-bound states. These states are Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab. AAP will be contesting in the assembly elections for these states for the first time. The AAP chief posted on his Twitter about his Goa campaign:

"Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics."

(IMAGE: ANI/PTI)