Gautam Gambhir Slams AAP For 'dirty Politics' On Rohingya Issue; 'We Cannot Clarify More'

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using Rohingya refugees for 'political gains', BJP MP Gautam Gambhir slammed the AAP, accusing it of diversifying the issue and playing 'dirty politics'. He also accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led party of politicising every issue in the country to "dodge their incapabilities".

Speaking to Republic TV, the former Indian cricketer hit back at the AAP government in Delhi, and said, "It is really important to question the Chief Minister of Delhi on how many schools, colleges and hospitals have been opened in the capital. The AAP government politicises every issue so that no one asks them questions regarding their work...They always get involved in such dirty politics."

Reacting to AAP's claims that the BJP government tried to bypass the Delhi government and unleashed a 'conspiracy' to provide refuge to Rohingyas, Gambhir said, "No bigger clarification can now be given to them as Home Ministry has itself clarified that no directive to provide EWS flats to Rohingyas has been passed. In fact, it has also been clearly stated that the refugees will be deported."

Gambhir also demanded Kejriwal explain the letters his government's officials reportedly sent to the Centre seeking better accommodation for the Rohingyas.

"The CM should first explain the motive behind those letters written to the Centre rather than asking us anything," the cricketer-turned-politician said.

AAP hits out at BJP-led Centre over Rohingya issue

In a massive faceoff, the AAP on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Centre, claiming that it was using 'illegal foreigners for political gains'. Addressing a press conference, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj read out an official document signed by the Principal Secretary, Home, and claimed that a 'conspiracy' had been unleashed to provide refuge to Rohingyas by the Chief Secretary of Delhi, Naresh Kumar, in coordination with FRRO and Delhi Police.

"BJP wants to use Rohingya Muslims for their political gains. We want to reiterate that we won't allow Rohingyas to be accommodated in Delhi. BJP stands exposed today," AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed.