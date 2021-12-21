Gautam Gambhir Slams Arvind Kejriwal As 3 Kids Die Due To Medication At Mohalla Clinic

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over deaths of three children in Mohalla Clinic, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Gautam Gambhir said that 'it is absolutely shameful'. Gambhir also added that the Chief Minister has to take responsibility for the tragic accident as he is the one who has glorified the Mohalla Clinics till now. Three children died on Monday after consuming Dextromethorphan, cough syrup prescribed by Mohalla Clinic.

"What has happened yesterday is shameful, the CM needs to take responsibility because he is the one going gaga over Mohalla Clinic saying that this is probably the best health infrastructure in India. When you take votes in the name of Mohalla Clinic then you have to take responsibility also. In 7 years, when you didn't spend a rupee in health infrastructure, kept on talking about Mohalla Clinic and the way three kids lost their lives, Arvind Kejriwal has to take responsibility," added the BJP leader.

Speaking further on the matter the former cricketer said to ask Delhi CM how many schools, colleges and hospitals were built in seven years. 'You say that the US has studied Mohalla Clinic and the entire world is talking about it. During corona, not one testing happened in there, now you have done such a carelessness, it's absolutely shameful', added Gambhir.

Mohalla Clinic controversy

Three children died at the Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital in New Delhi due to drug poisoning after consuming the cough suppressant allegedly prescribed by Mohalla Clinic doctors, prompting the Delhi government to terminate the services of three doctors and order an inquiry into the matter. According to officials, the Centre-run Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital reported 16 cases of dextromethorphan poisoning among children aged between one and six from June 29 to November 21.

"Most of the children complained of respiratory depression. The three children who died had come in a bad shape," a senior doctor at the hospital told PTI.

Health Minister Jain said the city government has terminated the services of three doctors over the deaths of children. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident and the guilty won't be spared, informed the Health Minister.

Image: PTI/ANI