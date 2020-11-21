Gautam Gambhir Slams Arvind Kejriwal As Delhi Govt Returns His Foundation's COVID Centre

Former India cricketer and BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Saturday came down heavily on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for telling a series of lies, playing dirty politics, and diverting attention from the real issue of the resurgence of Covid cases in the national capital.

'It's really shocking': Gautam Gambhir

"It's really shocking what Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is indulging in. Instead of addressing the real issue, he is playing dirty and cruel politics with the people of Delhi. Instead of tackling Covid resurgence in the city, Kejriwal and his party are resorting to a blanket and series of lies. Firstly, they just can't control or tackle the growing Covid cases in Delhi, then they have returned our Covid Centre offered to them and now they are concocting false, absurd and baseless allegations which have no element of truth in it just to divert the attention from growing Covid cases in the city. This is very shameful and I strongly condemn it," Gautam Gambhir told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Saturday.

Gambhir hit back at AAP on their e-cart allegations on BJP MPs. "Delhi CM & his party are misleading people and telling a series of lies as they have themselves failed to check and control new Covid cases in the national capital. How shameful it was for AAP govt to return the Covid Centre I had offered to them. AAP's hypocrisy and anti-Delhi approach have been thoroughly exposed."

The AAP on Friday claimed that two BJP leaders bought 200 e-carts from their MPLAD funds in 2018 at three times the price for the East Delhi Municipal Corporation and the vehicles have not been used. Addressing a press conference, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed that BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and former MP Mahesh Giri bought 200 e-carts at three times higher price and those vehicles were never used.

