The cricketer-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir slammed Manish Sisodia over his claim that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family were involved in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit scam and said that the Delhi Deputy CM is doing this to save his minister, Satyendar Jain.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday over Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's allegation in the alleged PPE scam, Gautam Gambhir said, "Manish Sisodia is making such allegations against Hemant Biswa Sarma just to save his minister (Satyendar Jain). The whole country knows that there is only one habit of this party, which is to put baseless accusations first. After the matter will die down, AAP will issue an apology as usual. It's not like AAP has done this for the first time. They have been doing this for the last seven years and this is their old habit. Soon, everyone will see AAP apologizing in a few days."

Adding that the Arvind Kejriwal's party had poured several allegations on him as well when he was campaigning for the Delhi elections, the former India batter said, "This is 'AAP's kind of politics. This politics will be exposed ultimately, Most likely, AAP will apologize to Sarma within 15 -20 days or in one month because they have a habit of apologizing. They cannot stand true to their words and they are not even ashamed of apologising."

'AAP is a party of scamsters'

The Member of Parliament from Lok Sabha's East Delhi constituency, Gambhir further said, "Hemanta Ji has said that he will file defamation because he is a man of his words. He loves his and his family's respect. On a contrary, Aam Aadmi Party does not love its own respect. The whole country knows how his minister (Vijay Singla) did a scam in Punjab. The Delhi minister (Jain) did the scam. AAP is a party of scamsters. AAP is merely a party of advertisements."

Former Indian cricketer lashed out at Sisodia and said that the deputy CM of Delhi holds the department of advertisement. "Sisodia is an advertising minister. Who is Sisodia to comment on Sarma ji? Sisodia should not feel ashamed to apologize to Sarma soon," Gambhir told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention that Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain was arrested by ED on May 30, based on the CBI's disproportionate assets case registered earlier. The CBI had accused him of acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income from 14 February 2015, to 31 May 2017.

Himanta Sarma hits back at Sisodia

Responding to Sisodia's allegation over PPE kit supply, the Assam CM on Sunday, tweeted, “The company in question had written to Assam’s National Health Mission (NHM), stating that supply of around 1,500 PPE kits for COVID warriors must be treated as CSR contribution and hence not a single rupee must be paid by the government. Assam NHM duly acknowledged the same.” He further said, "Manish Bhai, this is not corruption, it’s humanity. My wife hasn’t committed a crime, she tried to help Assam at the time of its biggest crisis. Throwing muck at others will not be accepted. You will face legal consequences... Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation."