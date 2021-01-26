Gautam Gambhir Urges Farmers To Maintain Calm & honour Agreements As Violence Erupts

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir appealed to the farmers to maintain peace and honour agreements made with the police and the government as violent clashes erupted at the farmers' tractor rally in the national capital on Tuesday. As the agitating farmers' tractor rally entered the national capital amid India's 72nd Republic Day celebrations, clashes broke out between protestors and police personnel at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar and then in other locations. Taking to Twitter, Gautam Gambhir noted that violence and vandalism would lead to no result and urged the public to stay calm.

Violence and vandalism will lead us nowhere. I urge everyone to maintain peace & honour agreements. Today is not the day for such chaos! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 26, 2021

At the time of publishing of this article, the protestors have crossed all bounds, breaching the Red Fort's ramparts, scaling a platform and planting their own flag atop it. Visuals have come in of single policemen being surrounded and heckled. A hairy 20 second sequence of a tractor speeding at milled policemen has also shocked viewers.

Tractor rally turns violent in Delhi

The protesting farmers entered the national capital from three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, as Delhi Police gave their nod. However, despite Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's assurance and Delhi Police's conditions that the tractor march should be peaceful, violence broke out at the farmers entered Delhi. The farmers with their tractors broke the barricade and cemented barriers at Delhi’s Mukarba Chowk, promoting Delhi Police to use tear gas shell against them.

The protesters were stopped from entering Delhi as the tractor rally began ahead of the time granted for it. The Delhi Police had allowed the tractor rally to take place from noon to 5 PM. However, when the protesters forcefully tried to enter the capital, Delhi Police attempted to persuade the farmers to begin the rally as per plan - that is after the conclusion of Republic Day parade. Despite a request by the Police, protesters on foot and on tractors with national flags and flags of farmers' union marched towards Delhi, raising slogans and vandalising the barricades, barriers. Even after clear instruction, that no flags except the Tricolour will be used, the farmers not only put flags of the unions but also marched with flags on bikes.

As the protesters entered Delhi, visuals show that the protesters are vandalising buses and heckling Police personnel. Near ITO, a bus was vandalised and the farmers diverted their route. Barricades near Red Fort are vandalised and a video shows tractor being driven by protestors in full speed towards the police personnel trying to stop them. Visuals also show that farmers are carrying sticks, despite the Delhi Police circular stating it clearly that they are not allowed to carry any weapon.

