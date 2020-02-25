Gautam Gambhir Seeks Action Against Delhi Violence Provocateurs; Won't Spare Kapil Mishra

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has called for action against fellow party-member Kapil Mishra and all those who have been making provocative remarks, amid the shocking violence in Delhi. While speaking to reporters on Tuesday afternoon, he said that politicians across parties should be called out for their hate speech and action should be taken.

READ: BJP's Kapil Mishra Declares 'won't Allow Second Shaheen Bagh' Amid Pro & Anti-CAA Protests

Gambhir calls for action

Now at Muajpur in suport of CAA



मौजपुर चौक पर जाफराबाद के सामने



कद बढ़ा नहीं करते

एड़ियां उठाने से

CAA वापस नहीं होगा

सड़कों पर बीबियाँ बिठाने से pic.twitter.com/yUC5BOBR6H — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) February 23, 2020

When asked about Mishra's remarks, the former cricketer said, "It does not matter who the politician is, even if it is Kapil Mishra, strict action should be taken against those who are making provocative speeches. This issue is not that of a party, it is the issue concerns all citizens of Delhi, who want to live in peace. It is a wonderful city and the people want to live in peace. However, If it is Kapil Mishra or if it is anyone else, there should be strict action against them and whatever the steps are, I will support it."

Mishra has once again made provocative statements that has led to calls for action against him by people from all quarters. In a series of tweets, Mishra said that he was in Maujpur and was present to support CAA. He added that both Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad where thousands of Muslim women have started protesting against CAA won't be allowed to become a Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, after the stone pelting, standing next to a police officer dressed in riot gear, he gave the police three days to clear both locations, adding 'otherwise we will have to take to the streets'.

READ: Jamia Panel Submits Memorandum, Seeks BJP's Kapil Mishra's Arrest For 'inciting Violence'

Gambhir also stated that some of these violent protests were planned just because US President Donald Trump was in town. He stated that the protests in Shaheen Bagh going on for two months had been peaceful, but suddenly the violence increased on Monday.

Gambhir also asked people to engage with the government and clear doubts regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "If the people have doubts on CAA, then they should come up to the government and clear their doubts. Taking law into one's own hand is not the way. You cannot expect inaction if the people start pelting stones and removing guns," he said.

Earlier, a complaint was filed by six advocates of the Karkardooma court against Kapil Mishra after Mishra and his supporters had assembled at Maujpur at 3 PM on Sunday and raised slogans against one particular community (Muslims). Referring to Mishra's three-day ultimatum to Delhi police, the complainants have asked the Delhi police to book Mishtra under sections 147,148, 149, 153A, 153B, 120B of Damage of Public Property (DPP) Act.

READ: 'All Kapil Mishras Being Unleashed': Javed Akhtar Predicts 'final Solution' By Delhi Cops

READ: SC To Hear Bhim Army Chief's Plea On Delhi Violence & Shaheen Bagh; Kapil Mishra Mentioned