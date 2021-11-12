Soon after former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati on Friday was sentenced to life imprisonment in a gangrape case, he took a dig at the state government, accusing them of conspiring against him to end his political career and ruin his life.

After getting life term by the court, Prajapati said, "The UP govt has conspired against me. My life has been ruined. My daughters are not getting married. UP govt is afraid of me. They want to end my political career."

Minister in the previous Samajwadi Party government, Gayatri Prajapati on Friday was sentenced to life imprisonment in a gangrape case. Along with Gayatri Prajapati, accomplices Ashish Shukla and Ashok Tiwari were also sentenced to life terms. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh. The former UP Minister, who was a key figure in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government, was convicted by a special court of lawmakers on Wednesday for raping a woman.

The special judge on Wednesday held Prajapati and two others guilty of gangraping a woman and also trying to rape her minor daughter, and stated that the prosecution has been able to prove charges against the three beyond a reasonable doubt. The judge, however, acquitted four other accused persons in the case, namely Vikas Verma, Roopeshwar, Amrendra Singh alias Pintu and Chandrapal, owing to the lack of evidence against them.

The Special Judge also directed the Lucknow police commissioner to ascertain the circumstances in which the rape victim and two other witnesses had changed their statements time and again during the trial. A key member of the Akhilesh Yadav Cabinet, holding portfolios of the transport and mining ministries, Prajapati was arrested in March 2017 on charges of raping the woman and attempting to rape her minor daughter as well.

Image: PTI