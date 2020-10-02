Gehlot Again Condemns Comparison Between Hathras & Baran Rapes, Invites Amit Shah To Visit

Commenting on the Hathras gangrape, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday, defended Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's visit to Hathras arguing that they were Opposition leaders. Affirming that the Gandhis trusted his administration, he argued that reports on the Baran rape were sent to them. Comparing Hathras rape to the Baran rape, he invited PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Rajasthan to review the investigation adding that 'police security will be provided'.

Rajasthan CM: 'Opposition welcome here'

हाथरस में इतनी निंदनीय घटना हुई है, डेमोक्रेसी के अंदर कोई राष्ट्रीय स्तर का नेता जाना चाहता है, और मुख्य विपक्षी दल के नेता जाएं, तो अगर कोई छिपाने की बात नहीं है, तो रोकने की बात क्यों होनी चाहिए?

हम उनको जाने के लिए अलाऊ करेंगे, पुलिस प्रोटेक्शन में अलाऊ करेंगे, हमें कोई दिक्कत नहीं है।

घटना कहीं भी हो सकती है पर घटना होने के बाद में कार्रवाई करना एक बात है उसको हम फॉलो कर रहे हैं इसीलिए मैंने कहा कि हाथरस की घटना को बारां से कम्पेयर क्यों कर रहे हैं।

Earlier on Wednesday, Gehlot had hit out at opposition parties for comparing the Baran case with the one at UP's Hathras tweeting, "The incident is Hathras is highly condemnable. But unfortunately, the incident in Baran is being compared to the incident in Hathras. Girls in Baran have given their statement before the magistrate that they had gone with the boys on their own." This comment of the CM has been slammed by BJP, terming it 'insensitive'. Two minors were allegedly abducted from Baran and taken to Jaipur and Kota where they were gang-raped for three days by minors.

What is the Hathras rape case?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12. Hathras district has been sealed with the police not allowing media people or politicians to enter till the 3-member SIT constituted by CM, completes its probe.

