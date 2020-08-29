JEE-NEET Row: Ashok Gehlot & Digvijaya Singh Join Chorus Against NTA’s Move To Hold Exams

Commenting on the controversy around the JEE and NEET exams, Congress leaders seem to have joined the bandwagon against the Centre’s move to conduct the exams amid the pandemic. Urging the top court and centre to postpone the exams, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh cited the health risk that will follow. He further suggested that the exams can be conducted as soon as the curve flattens.

“Every day more than 70,000 cases of coronavirus are being reported in the country. But amid this situation, NEET- JEE exams are being conducted. If anything happens to the students then who will be responsible for it?” Singh asked in a statement.

“I pray to you with folded hands to postpone the exams for at least 3-6 months. When the coronavirus graph starts flattening or the number of cases starts reducing, then you can hold these exams through physical distancing,” he added.

Taking it further, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged Centre to “behave sensitively” towards the demand of students and teachers and further batted for postponing the exams.

READ: CPI(M) opposes NEET/JEE exam schedule, says 'outrageous' to hold them at this time

Education Minister rules out rethink

On Thursday, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank stated that the career of students was the first priority for the Union government. Reiterating that the JEE and NEET exams would be held as scheduled, he maintained that one year of the students should not be wasted. Moreover, he quoted the Supreme Court order which found no merit in postponing the JEE and NEET exams.

Pokhriyal added that the Union Health Secretary had written to top administrative officials in states to ensure that the safety of candidates is given paramount importance. Additionally, he hailed the guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency for preventing the spread of COVID-19. It is pertinent to note that the NTA has assured all the students of a safe environment in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

READ: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya slams CM Mamata Banerjee for politicising JEE-NEET exam issue

Social distancing measures

The NTA observed that over 99% of the candidates in both exams had got their first choice of centre cities. Furthermore, the number of exam centres for JEE Main and NEET has been increased. In the case of JEE Main, the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from 1.32 lakh to 85,000. While the candidates for JEE Main shall be seated in alternate seats, the number of candidates per room in the NEET exam will be 12 instead of 24. The candidates have also been issued an advisory on proper social distancing.

READ: TMC vitiating political atmosphere, misleading students on NEET-JEE : Dilip Ghosh

READ: 'Is it fair to expose students to COVID-19?': Priyanka Vadra slams Centre on NEET-JEE row