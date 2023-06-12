Gehlot Announces Another Freebie Ahead Of Polls, This Time It's 'free Internet'

Why you’re reading this: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been announcing back-to-back freebies for the people of poll-bound Rajasthan. While addressing a public programme in Pratapgarh district on Sunday (June 11), he announced that the state government will give smartphones to students at no cost with free internet for over 3 years. Notably, it comes after Gehlot on May 31, announced free electricity of up to 100 units to the people of the state.

3 things you need to know:

Rajasthan Assembly polls are slated to be held later this year

CM Ashok Gehlot announced 'free internet' during his visit to Pratapgarh district where he inspected 'Mahangai Rahat camp' (inflation relief camp)

BJP has been targeting the Gehlot government in Rajasthan over anti-incumbency

Free electricity up to 100 units in Rajasthan

CM Gehlot has announced free electricity for up to 100 units in Rajasthan in the run-up to state assembly polls. Taking to Twitter, he said, "After observing inflation relief camps and talking to the public, there was feedback that there should be a slight change in the slab-wise exemption in electricity bills. Feedback was also received from the public regarding fuel surcharge in electricity bills in the month of May, on the basis of which a big decision has been taken."

He added that "No matter how much the bill comes, people will not have to pay any electricity charges for the first 100 units."

'Congress made history of development'

During his visit to Pratapgarh district on June 11, Gehlot stated that the Congress-led Rajasthan government has made history by undertaking development works. “In 70 years, only 250 colleges were opened but in the last 5 years, I have opened 300 colleges including 130 girls colleges. Today medical colleges are being opened in every district," Gehlot said.

Gehlot presses on girls’ education

While stating that a ‘record’ number of colleges have been opened in the state since Congress came to power with a special focus on girls' education, Gehlot added that seven colleges including that of agriculture and Sanskrit, and a girls' college, have been opened in Pratapgarh. “While the number of beds in the district hospital has been increased from 100 to 300,” he said.

“A history of development has been created in Rajasthan under the Congress government,” Gehlot added while listing Congress achievements in sectors like infrastructure, social security, health, and tribal welfare, among others. Later, he inspected the 'Mahangai Rahat camp' (inflation relief camp) and interacted with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. Gehlot also visited the Banswara district to inspect the inflation relief camps.

All about 'Mahangai Rahat camps' in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Chief Minister on Sunday, inspected the 'Mahangai Rahat camp' which is a flagship initiative of the Gehlot-led Congress government in the state being organised till June 30. It has been launched to ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes of the dispensation reach the beneficiaries.

