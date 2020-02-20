Gehlot Assures Justice To Victims In Nagaur Dalit Assault, After Rahul Gandhi Urges Action

Assuring justice to the two Dalits who were brutally beaten up in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, stated that seven accused have been arrested so far. He added that all culprits will be punished and victims will get justice. Gehlot, who is also the Home Minister of Rajasthan was urged by former Congress chief Rahul Gandi to take action.

2 Dalits caught stealing money beaten up in Rajasthan

Gehlot takes action on Dalit assault

In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) February 20, 2020

Dalit girl alleges sexual harassment by 3 youths

Dalits assaulted in Nagaur

Two Dalits who were allegedly caught stealing money from a two-wheeler agency were beaten up by the showroom staffers in Nagaur district of Rajasthan, police said on Wednesday. The matter came to light when a video of the assault went viral. Police have detained five persons in connection with the incident adding the matter was under investigation.

"Two persons were caught stealing money on Sunday after which they were brutally thrashed by the showroom employees. A video was shot which went viral after which the victims lodged an FIR on Wednesday," Rajpal Singh, SHO, Panchodi police station said. He said the showroom staffers have also lodged a case against the two Dalits for stealing money.

UP BJP MLA's son booked for manhandling Dalit revenue official

Rahul Gandhi urges Gehlot to take action

While BJP I-T cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Gehlot government for allowing such a crime to happen, Gandhi took to Twitter to express his shock. He added that the video showing the torture was sickening and that the Rajasthan government must take immediate action. Malviya, in response, reminded Gandhi that Gehlot was the Home Minister, as Gandhi had not named Gehlot in his tweet.

The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific & sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2020

Add Elephant symbol too; get Dalit votes': Congress' Krishnam slams 'confused' cadre