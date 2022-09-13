Rajasthan Minister Ashok Chandna on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot after shoes were hurled at him at a rally in Pushkar. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said if Pilot wants to become the CM by hurling slippers at him, he can do so.

"If Sachin Pilot becomes the Chief Minister by throwing shoes at me, he should be made soon, because I do not wish to fight him today. The day we battle, only one of us will survive and I do not want that," Chandna said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, shoes were hurled at the Gehlot camp minister during an event to mark the immersion of Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla's ashes.

Slippers hurled at Gehlot Camp Minister

Thousands of people turned up to pay their last respect in a show of strength by the Gujjar community. However, as soon as Chandna got on the stage to deliver his speech, people started protesting and waving their shoes at him. Some even hurled their footwear toward the stage.

While the police pacified the agitators, Chandna was heckled by the listeners and was forced to leave the program midway.

Infuriated by this, the Congress minister took to Twitter and wrote, "Today a wonderful sight was witnessed when Rajendra Rathod, (then cabinet member) who ordered the killing of 72 persons was applauded when he came on the stage, while shoes were hurled at those, whose family went to jail during the (Gurjar reservation) agitation."

"Family members of the martyrs were sitting on the platform at which the shoes were thrown. At least they should have been taken care of," Chandna said in another tweet. "Time will tell how far these people who have tarnished the last memory of the Colonel will go," he added.

Chandna also attacked Sachin Pilot saying that he was using such tactics to intimidate Ashok Gehlot's supporters and to become the CM.

All is not well in the Rajasthan Congress where CM Ashok Gehlot is engaged in a power tussle with his former Deputy Sachin Pilot. Recently in April, Pilot had given an ultimatum to Congress President Sonia Gandhi to change the leadership in Rajasthan, stating that the party will lose all elections under Gehlot. In the past weeks, several MLAs have extended their support to Pilot, in another round of rebellion faced by Gehlot.