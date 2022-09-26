As Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reportedly opposed Sachin Pilot's bid to replace him as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Republic TV accessed exclusive video footage of Gehlot loyalists meeting at the residence of Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal on Sunday to discuss the fate of the party in Rajasthan. According to sources, many Congress MLAs were resistant to Pilot becoming the Chief Minister of the state and called him a "traitor".

Calling Sachin Pilot a "traitor", Gehlot camp demanded that the position of Chief Minister should be taken up by a person who is loyal to the party and not somebody like Pilot. In the video accessed by Republic TV, Rajasthan MLA Ameen Khan was seen supporting the party's decision of considering Ashok Gehlot's name for the Congress president but he opposed the idea of Pilot being considered as a replacement for Ashok Gehlot.

Launching a veiled attack on Sachin Pilot's camp, the Rajasthan MLA said, "The MLAs in Rajasthan will not accept the leadership of leaders who are sold out and are traitors." He further called Ashok Gehlot an "honest soldier" of the party and hailed him for serving the party for over 50 years.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Congress leaders for their desire to remain in power and not to serve the public. Taking a jibe at the party's current situation, Thakur said, "Congress has neither direction nor a leader."

"I think less entertainment happened in 'Bharat Jodo', therefore, it has now started in Rajasthan. This fight in between the Congress leaders shows that they just want to enjoy the power, and don't want to serve the public. Congress has neither direction nor a leader," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Thakur's statement came in view of the current political crisis in Rajasthan. The ruling Congress in the state plunged into a crisis on Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot submitted their resignation over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Notably, their rebellion erupted just ahead of Congress' Legislature Party meeting.

Gehlot opposes Pilot's candidature for CM

According to Republic TV's sources, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is likely to become the president of the Congress party after Rahul Gandhi denied to take up the role, openly opposed Sachin Pilot's bid to replace him. Sources revealed that while speaking to observer Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken at his residence in Jaipur, Gehlot has reportedly said that he would hand over the CM post only to a Congress loyalist and not a 'traitor'.

Gehlot's statement was perceived as a clear reference to Congress leader Sachin Pilot who led a rebellion in July 2020. While he was eventually mollified by the Congress top brass. However, he was sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister and the Rajasthan Congress chief following the rebellion.