Fadnavis Maha CM, Rajasthan Counterpart Gehlot Fires 'farjical Strike', 'Dil Ki Baat' Jibe

Slamming the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshayari, after he allowed the swearing-in of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM, Congress party has demanded his resignation. Speaking to media on Sunday, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the governor must resign on moral grounds. This comes after the Congress party along with NCP and Shiv Sena filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India challenging the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis.

The Rajasthan CM said: "It is a farji-cal strike. Democracy is in danger. Why are they questioning SC move? The governor must resign on moral grounds. He must resign. Modi ji must do Dill ki baat instead of Maan Ki Baat." On Saturday, he also questioned the morality of revoking the President’s rule and swearing-in of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra. Gehlot said that both the CM and deputy CM were “guilty conscious” and raised a doubt whether they would be able to deliver good governance, adding that the people of Maharashtra would suffer.

SC hearing

The Supreme Court (SC) on Sunday, stated that the order on when the floor test will be passed on Monday at 10:30 AM after reviewing the governor's order. The top court was hearing the plea filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis. The top court directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre, to produce the letter by the governor inviting them (BJP) to form the government and the letter sent by Fadnavis saying they have the numbers, on Monday. The three-judge SC bench comprising of Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna has issued a notice to the Central government, Maharashtra govt, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to respond to the plea.

Hotel politics

Currently, top NCP and Congress leaders are trying to convince Ajit Pawar to return back to NCP folds, to which he has refused. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena - Congress MLAs are holed up in Hotel JW Marriott, while NCP MLAs are holed up in Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Meanwhile, sources report that Ajit Pawar himself will challenge NCP's decision to sack him as leader of the NCP Legislative Party leader. He was replaced by Jayant Patil.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. Distancing itself from Ajit Pawar's decision Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place. This development came after almost a month-long drama in which all the parties were given a chance by the Governor to form the government in Maharashtra, failing which President Rule was imposed. The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, which had a fallout over the CM post. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats. The NCP bagged 54 seats and the Congress won 44 seats.

