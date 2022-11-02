Rajasthan CM Gehlot Demands 'discipline' After Pilot's Potshots Over PM Modi's Praise

"They should not make such remarks," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after his former deputy Sachin Pilot cried foul over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise for him. Speaking to the media, Gehlot said that the Congress leaders have been directed by party General Secretary KC Venugopal to not make any such remarks.

Pilot mocks Gehlot being praised by Modi

Addressing a function at Banswara in Rajasthan a day earlier, in the presence of Gehlot and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the PM said, "As the CM, Ashok Ji and I worked together. Ashok Ji was the seniormost among the group of CMs. He is the seniormost CM now. Even now, among the people sitting on the stage, Ashok Ji is one of the senior CMs."

Pilot had opined that the way PM Modi praised Gehlot was a 'very interesting sequence of events'. The former Deputy Minister of Rajasthan had said, "Because the PM had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in the House in a similar manner. And we saw what happened after that. It was a very interesting development yesterday. It should not be taken so lightly."

Pilot was hinting that Gehlot might walk in the footsteps of Azad who quit Congress after launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and formed the Democratic Azad Party in September.

'We want that everybody should be disciplined': Gehlot retaliates

Further, Pilot said that it is time to end the indecision on the Rajasthan leadership issue by the new Congress leadership pointing to the promise of a decision on leadership soon announced by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. Pilot also spoke about the abandoned CLP meeting on September 25 saying the AICC considered the parallel meeting by MLAs as an act of indiscipline. Highlighting that Congress leadership issued notice to three leaders and they have reportedly sent their replies, he urged for expeditious action.

Reacting to this, Gehlot said, " We want that everybody should follow discipline."