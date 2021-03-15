Gehlot Govt 'admits' To Phone-tapping, 8 Months After Rajasthan Crisis; BJP Cries Foul

In a massive admission on Monday, the Ashok Gehlot government has admitted to tapping phones of MLAs, eight months after the phone-tapping scandal rocked the Rajasthan government. The confirmation was posted on the Rajasthan Assembly was in reply to BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf's query in August 2020, '“Is it true that phone tapping cases have come up in the last days? If yes, under which law and on whose orders? Place full details on the table of the House.' Gehlot's govt was rocked by crisis when Sachin Pilot along with 19 MLAs rebelled against him.

Gehlot govt admits to phone-tapping

The official reply states, "In the interest of public safety or public order, and to prevent the occurrence of a crime which might risk public safety or public order, telephones are intercepted after approval by a competent officer under the provisions of section 5(2) of The Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, and section 419 (A) of The Indian Telegraph (Amendment) Rules, 2007, as well as section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Telephone interception has been done by the Rajasthan Police after obtaining permission from the competent officer.” READ | Sachin Pilot addresses 'Kisan Mahapanchyats' with Gehlot - 1st since his failed rebellion

Reacting to this admission, BJP MLA Ashok Lahoty said, "CM should apologise in the assembly for this and also reveal the details of the phone tapping. This is a violation of privacy and CM should take action against the officers involved. It's a murder of democracy." Meanwhile, Congress MLA Babulal Bairwa defended saying, " There are norms of phone tapping and that would have been done with norms only. The matter is under investigation."

What was the phone-tapping scandal?

In July 2020, the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) had found 'leaked tapes' of MLAs - Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh from the Pilot camp allegedly speaking with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat about money transactions. While Congress demanded a case be lodged against Shekhawat, BJP questioned the authority of the state government to 'bug' their own MLAs, raising claims on its legality. While CM Ashok Gehlot had denied tapping his MLAs, the SOG arrested an individual named Sanjay Jain alias Sanjay Baradia for his involvement in 'horse-trading' based on leaked tapes. It had also issued notice to Pilot in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government - with BJP members hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM - which had led to his failed rebellion.

(With PTI Inputs)