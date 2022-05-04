Amid the Jodhpur violence uproar, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore on May 4 slammed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and demanded action against the violent clashes. He lambasted the Rajasthan CM and claimed that he is making remarks like an opposition leader. The state government should maintain the law and order situation and remove the illegal encroachments. The Union Minister asserted that CM Gehlot is scared of Bulldozers and assured that with the help of the Bulldozer formula, BJP will soon form the government in Rajasthan.

'Gehlot govt scared of Bulldozers': Kaushal Kishore

"Despite being in the ruling party, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan is making comments as if he belongs to the opposition. It is their responsibility to make sure that the law and order situation in the state is under control. Strict action should be taken by the state government to remove the illegal encroachment," he said. Kaushal Kishore further added, "CM Gehlot is scared of Bulldozers after bulldozer Baba Yogi Adityanath took stern action against the land mafias, mafia, and the people who do not follow the law in Uttar Pradesh and because of that, the BJP has come to power again. The state government is in fear that the bulldozer formula will begin in Rajasthan and the Congress government will be out of power. In the coming time, when that election will be held, with the help of the Bulldozer Baba's formula, BJP will form its government in Rajasthan."

Rajasthan CM Gehlot attacks BJP

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of instigating riots on "orders of its high command", which he said wants to create instability in the state. Targeting BJP leaders, Gehlot said that they are trying to defame the Congress party's government in the state as they are "unable to digest peace."

"The BJP is nervous. Therefore, they are instigating riots. When BJP national president J P Nadda Sahab came to Sawai Madhopur even then I had said that he has come to set fire and the violence erupted in Karauli. The BJP is unable to digest peace in the state, he alleged. They have instructions from their high command to defame the Rajasthan government and create instability as much as they can," the CM alleged.

Jodhpur violence

On the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr and Akshaya Tritiya, a violent clash broke out between two communities at the Jalori Gate in Jodhpur on May 2 night. As per sources, the altercation started after objections were raised to a flag being raised at the Balmukand Bissa circle. After stone-pelting started, the police tried to control the situation and disperse the crowd by resorting to lathi-charge and tear gas. Sources indicated that over a dozen persons were injured in the violence. Reportedly, there is heavy police deployment in the area even now.

As a precautionary measure, the Jodhpur district administration temporarily suspended internet services in the district. According to an order disseminated by Jodhpur Divisional Commissioner Himanshu Gupta, all internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur starting at 1 am Tuesday. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also tweeted about the same late at night and urged people to maintain peace in the area.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@KAUSHALOFFICE