Gehlot Has Rajasthan MLAs' Support: Congress' Harish Choudhary Dismisses Leadership Change

Quashing the probability of a leadership change in Rajasthan likewise Punjab, Congress leader Harish Choudhary on Monday stated that the majority of the MLAs are in support of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Choudhary, the Rajasthan Revenue Minister who was designated as an observer along with Ajay Maken to tackle the political crisis in the Punjab Congress, said that the change there took place in a democratic manner.

There cannot be a correlation between the two states: Choudhary

"More than 100 MLAs of Rajasthan are with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Therefore, there cannot be, in any way, a correlation between the two (states)," Choudhary said adding that he does not consider 'any camp' in Rajasthan though there can be differences of opinion among the leaders. The Minister stated that his role in Punjab was limited.

Congress leader and former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh were replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the Chief Minister of the state following an intense factional fight in the State committee. "It happened in a democratic manner. Punjab MLAs wanted a change in leadership. The party high command allowed this and a proposal was passed in the Congress Legislature Party meeting," Choudhary said.

Minister rules out chance of cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan

Speaking about former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's recent meetings with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Choudhary said that Pilot is a member of the Congress family and the meeting with Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is natural.

When asked about the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Choudhary said that it is the prerogative of the Chief Minister. Notably, Gehlot had last year survived an open revolt by Sachin Pilot whose camp is being observed to have become active again in recent times.

Punjab political crisis

In a sudden yet expected move, Amrinder Singh submitted his resignation after months of turmoil with PPCC President Sidhu. Blindsided by the Punjab Congress Legilative Party (CLP) meeting called without his knowledge, a 79-year-old Captain tendered his resignation from the Punjab CM post after 4.5 years along with his council of ministers.

Informing the Interim Congress President of Congress Sonia Gandhi of his decision, he said, "I feel humiliated. I cannot run a government like this. It's better that they give the Chief Ministership to someone they trust." Terming Sidhu as incompetent, anti-national, pro-Pak man, Singh said that he will oppose if Sidhu is picked as the next CM. Vowing to remain in politics, Singh said, "I will consult my friends in politics and come up with a decision soon."

(With inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/@OFHARISH/TWITTER