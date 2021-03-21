Gehlot Links Fuel Price Stability To Assembly Polls Declaration; Pans Centre's 'trickery'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Sunday accused the Centre of keeping the fuel prices constant for political gain ahead of the Assembly polls in 4 states and one Union Territory. He observed that the prices of petrol and diesel were increasing on a daily basis before the announcement of the Assembly election dates on February 26. Recalling that the Union government had then cited the high crude oil price to justify the fuel price hike, he expressed surprise at the fact that the situation completely changed after the declaration of polls.

For instance, the Congress leader pointed out that there was no even a hike of one paisa in the price of fuel from February 28 to March 21 despite an increase in the price of crude oil in the international market by nearly 8 dollars per barrel. According to him, the people had become well aware of the Centre's "trickery". It is pertinent to note that Congress itself had accused the Union government of "fleecing" the people by imposing a hefty tax on petrol and diesel and demanded relief for the citizens.

The uproar over high fuel prices

While the opposition has been up in arms over the continuous increase in fuel prices, the Union government has refrained from announcing a reduction in excise duty so far. In a startling development, the petrol price in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan crossed Rs.100 per litre. The rise in India's Crude Oil Basket from an average of 40.7 dollars per barrel in October 2020 to 62.64 dollars per barrel in February 2021 is considered a key factor for the fuel price hike.

At the same time, it is also owing to the fact that both the Centre and many states have increased their taxes on petrol and diesel. Deflecting criticism, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari advocated that it was time to switch to "alternative fuel". Escalating the attack on the Centre, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Union government had increased the price of petrol and diesel per litre by Rs.15.21 and Rs.15.33 respectively after assuming power in May 2019.