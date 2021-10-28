Gehlot meets family of Youth Cong leader who died of cardiac arrest at his bypoll rally

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday visited the residence of an office-bearer of the Indian Youth Congress, who died due to a cardiac arrest during a bypoll rally in Udaipur a couple of days ago, and expressed condolences to the family.

He reached Jaitaran, Pali in a helicopter and paid the floral tributes to Mohabbat Singh at his residence. He consoled the bereaved family members.

Gehlot also tweeted about the visit.

Singh was active in the Dhariawad assembly constituency where a bypoll is scheduled for October 30.

He was present during the visit of the chief minister in Dhariawad on Tuesday when he suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away.

After paying homage to him, the chief minister also visited a nearby government school and interacted with students.

The students were surprised to see the chief minister among them.

From Pali, Gehlot went to Madhya Pradesh where he attended the funeral of veteran Gandhian SN Subba Rao who passed away in SMS hospital of Jaipur on Wednesday.

The chief minister was accompanied by AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra. PTI SDA CK

