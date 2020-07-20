Rajasthan CM Gehlot Preaches Covid Safety; Then Seen Singing Sans-mask With MLAs At Resort

In a blatant violation of protocols laid down by the government amid the raging Coronavirus pandemic, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was seen huddled together with his MLAs singing first Bollywood songs, and then patriotic songs, at a luxury resort in Jaipur, with no regards to wearing face masks or practising social distancing. This comes hours after the Rajasthan Chief Minister issued an 'appeal' asking the people to abide by COVID protocols and follow all health guidelines laid down by the state.

My appeal to the people of state is that all should take precautions against #corona strictly and remain vigilant. We will succeed in our goal of Healthy and Prosperous Rajasthan with support of people. #COVID19Pandemic #राजस्थान_सतर्क_है pic.twitter.com/Ko5f0pQ9yI — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) July 20, 2020

MLAs sing 'Hum Honge Kamyab'

As Rajasthan continues to witness a power struggle, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his MLAs have been enjoying their stay at luxury resort Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur, in a bid to save their government. In the latest video which emerged from the resort, the MLAs were seen singing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab', snacking and sitting close to each other, violating social distancing norms along with Ashok Gehlot, who had pulled down the mask from his face. All other MLAs had either pulled down their masks or were seen without one.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs along with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/VBByRkFBku — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Read: Rajasthan Political Crisis: State Minister Hits Out At Pilot; Alleges Conspiracy By BJP

Read: Gajendra Shekhawat 'Ready To Face Probe'; Says Voice In Congress' Rajasthan Tape Isn't His

This comes a day after a video accessed by Republic TV showed that MLAs were attending cooking classes and watching Mughal-e-Azam. Earlier, videos have shown that MLAs in Manesar are performing Yoga and relaxing at the hotel's lawn.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan High Court on Monday resumed hearing the petition filed by Pilot and his rebel MLAs challenging the disqualification notices to them by the speaker. Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta are hearing the matter virtually.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan SOG has issued a notice to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the audio-tape scandal. According to sources, the notice has been served to the Union Minister asking him to give his statement regarding the investigation of the leaked audio tapes which also allegedly feature his voice. In addition to this, sources reveal that Shekhawat may be asked to give an audio sample as well.

Read: Three Adjournments & Amended Petition: Here Is How Pilot's Plea Panned Out In Rajasthan HC

Read: Rajasthan SOG Serves Notice To Union Min Gajendra Singh Shekhawat; May Seek Audio Sample