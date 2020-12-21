Gehlot Seeks Centre's Announcement On Free COVID-19 Inoculation, Cites Economic Situation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday called upon the Centre to announce that the COVID-19 vaccine shall be administered to people for free. He stressed that it was imperative for the Union government to provide correct information at the right time to shed away confusion among the people. According to him, this would bolster the self-confidence of the masses.

To buttress his case for free inoculation for all Indians, Gehlot referred to the poor economic situation in the country at present. He expressed apprehension that a majority of the population would not be in a position to pay for the vaccine. At present, six vaccine candidates are in the clinical trial stage in India with some of them likely to get licensed in the next few weeks.

The union govt should make it clear that vaccine for #COVID19 wud be given to ppl for free. Providing correct information at the right time in this regard will shed away confusion among masses about price & availability of vaccine. It is needed for boosting self-confidence of ppl — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 21, 2020

Vaccine development in India

Earlier on November 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a three-city tour to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process. He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. Expressing pride in the fact that India's indigenous vaccine development has progressed at a rapid pace, he asked the scientists for their suggestions to enhance the vaccine distribution process.

In a boost to India's fight against COVID-19, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted clearance to another vaccine candidate to initiate clinical trials recently. Making this announcement on December 15, Dr.VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog stated that this vaccine is being manufactured by Gennova Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in association with the Indian government's Department of Biotechnology. Observing that the technology used in this vaccine is the same as the Pfizer vaccine, he stated that the Gennova vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge.

COVID-19 situation

Currently, there are 1,00,55,560 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 96,06,111 patients have been discharged and 1,45,810 fatalities have been reported. There are 3,03,639 active cases in the country. With 25,709 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.53 per cent. So far, India has recorded 105.7 deaths per million population.

