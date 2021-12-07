Gehlot takes stock of ongoing preparations for Dec 12 rally in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday held discussions with his newly appointed advisors for the preparation of the Congress party's December 12 mass rally in Jaipur against inflation.

AICC general secretary in charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken and PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra were also present in the informal meeting at the CM residence.

Advisers to CM, Jitendra Singh, Babulal Nagar, Rajkumar Sharma, Ramkesh Meena and Danish Abrar, too were present in the meeting.

Gehlot, Maken and Dotasra earlier held a review meeting in PCC and issued necessary directions to the party leaders to make the rally successful.

Ministers, office bearers and other leaders attended the meeting at PCC.

Maken said those who will attend the rally should be fully vaccinated and should carry RT-PCR test reports not older than 72 hours.

On the other hand, the party has formed 11 committees headed by ministers to look after various arrangements related to the rally. PTI SDA RAX RAX

