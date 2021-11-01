Gehlot Urges Youths To Join Congress To Fight Fascism

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday called upon the youths to join Congress, saying that the party's ideology is dedicated to uphold the Constitution and democratic values of the country.

He stressed that Congress is “not just a party” but also an idea connected to the development of India.

"Congress membership drive is starting from today. The ideology of the Congress party is dedicated to uphold the Constitution and democratic values of this country. It has been the goal of the Congress to ensure unity, social harmony and equality. Strengthen the foundation of the country by joining the principles of the Congress party," Gehlot tweeted.

He further said: "I call upon everyone, especially the youth, to contribute in saving the country, the Constitution, democracy by becoming a member of the Congress. Join hands with Congress to stop the phase that the country is passing through presently, where the fascist forces are bent on destroying our constitutional values." The CM said Congress is the oldest party in the country with a proud history and its leaders have sacrificed their lives before and after independence to keep it united. “People should join Congress to propagate its message.”

