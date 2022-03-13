Gehlot Wants Rahul To Replace Sonia As Congress Chief; 'Gandhi Family Important To Party'

Amid speculation over whether the Gandhi-Vadra family will resign from all key Congress posts they hold, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday demanded that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi be reinstated as the head of the party. Hours before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which has been scheduled to discuss the recent poll debacles, Gehlot asserted that the 'Gandhi family was important to strengthen the Congress', and urged Rahul to take charge.

"Victory and defeat are a part of elections. The BJP is playing a dangerous game in the name of religion. These people are not bothered about the Nation, they only act in self-interest. They have labelled Congress as a party of Muslims. Indira Gandhi gave her life, but she didn't allow the formation of Khalistan. BJP lets important issues suffer," said Gehlot.

"The country's DNA is the same as that of Congress. Congress is not a weak party, but people unite in the name of religion. It is easier to unite people in the name of religion and people will wake up and BJP will be defeated. Rahul Gandhi must become head of the Congress party. No one from Gandhi family has become PM for close to 30 years now. Gandhi family important to strengthen Congress," he added.

The CM also weighed in on the Punjab election results admitting that losing Punjab was Congress' own mistake. "Channi had helped us get support, but Congress infighting led to its defeat. AAP benefitted from the Congress party's infighting and won. AAP was hyped by the media," he claimed. The CWC meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 PM today.

Congress party's election drubbing

In another repeat of its national and state-level losses, the Congress party was reduced to mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in Punjab winning 92 seats. The party did not just lose the state but also only four cabinet ministers were able to retain their seats. Its purported big guns like Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and sitting CM Charanjit Channi both lost to AAP candidates.

Congress also failed to stop BJP from retaining Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand. In UP, Congress won only two seats, failing to retain both Gandhi bastions - Amethi and Rae Bareli. In the hilly state, the party won only 18 seats, while BJP won a historic second term with 48 seats. In Manipur, Congress has been reduced to mere five seats, and in Goa, the party failed to stop the BJP from retaining power.

(Image: Facebook/Ashok Gehlot)