Ashok Gehlot's CLP Meet Attended By 84 Congress MLAs Even As Party Claims 107: Sources

While Congress claims 107 MLAs were present at the Congress CLP meet on Monday, sources have told Republic TV that only 84 Congress MLAs were present in the meeting which concluded at CM Gehlot's residence in Rajasthan. This reduces Congress' numbers in the Rajasthan Assembly from 107 to 84, putting it in a minority. While Deputy CM Sachin Pilot claims to have the support of 30 MLAs, BJP currently has 72 MLAs and 13 are independent MLAs in the 200-member assembly.

Rajasthan Govt Crisis LIVE Updates: Cong resolution backs CM Gehlot; Pilot gears for fight

CLP passes resolution backing Gehlot, MLAs herded to hotels

The Congress CLP has passed a resolution backing the Rajasthan government led by Ashok Gehlot. Furthermore, it slams BJP's conspiracy to lures its MLAs and warned defectors of strict action. Sources also report that top BJP leaders Gulab Chand Kataria, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are gearing to reach Jaipur on Monday, while Union Ministers - Arjun Singh Meghwal, Kailash Chaudhary are keeping tabs on the situation unfolding in Jaipur. All Gehlot-bcking Congress MLAs have been herded to Fairmont Hotel.

BJP rushes top leaders to Jaipur after Congress CLP meet; Pilot gears for Rajasthan fight

Gehlot claims support of 109 MLAs

This development comes after Pilot clarified that he has the support of his MLAs but Gehlot has claimed 109 MLAs have signed support for his government. Congress has maintained that BJP is trying to undermine its government as two close aides of Gehlot were raided by I-T department in tax-evasion case by Rajasthan-based jewellery group. Rebutting this claim, BJP has blamed Gehlot for failing to recognise its own leaders.

Rajasthan govt crisis: CLP reposes faith in Gehlot, sends veiled warning to Sachin Pilot

Gehlot, Pilot summoned by Rajasthan SOG

The final straw for Pilot's rebellion came when Rajasthan's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to CM Ashok Gehlot, Deputy CM Pilot, multiple MLAs in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. In the FIR registered on July 10, two BJP members were arrested for trying to lure Congress MLAs after their conversations were intercepted hinting that Pilot was reportedly in touch with the BJP camp to become the CM. Gehlot's camp reportedly intends to replace Pilot as Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) chief with Raghuveer Meena, as 30 Congress MLAs and some independent MLAs have reportedly extended support to Pilot. While both Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have been briefed about the current situation, Pilot, who flew to Delhi with 22 MLAs on Saturday, seeks to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of neglect meted out by state officials, SOG probe against him, being ignored by Central leadership.

Sachin Pilot warns Congress & Gehlot that he and his MLAs are ready to fight for Rajasthan