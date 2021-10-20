'Gen Secy' Sasikala Writes To AIADMK Cadres; Instructs 'Unite & Stop Poisoning The Party'

Affirming her re-entry into politics, VK Sasikala wrote a letter to AIADMK cadres on Tuesday, urging them to unite and fight to save Amma's legacy. The letter, which has been published in AIADMK's former mouthpiece Namadhu MGR, Sasikala urges all to 'stop the party from being poisoned'. AIADMK had expelled Sasikala after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case in 2016.

Sasikala: 'Unite to stop poisoning in party'

Sasikala writes, "Today is a good start, and tomorrow will be ours. We shall preserve the organization with the future path in mind by adhering to the people's ideas, the regime's perfection, and the journey of our Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalitha), who earned the hearts of the people. Let us gather together and remind the public that the sole goal we have is for the Tamil community to grow". The letter, which is titled 'From the desk of Puratchi thayar (Revolutionary mother)', has been signed by V.K Sasikala, AIADMK, General Secretary.

Talking about party infighting, she added, "Because of the crisis that persisted in our understanding, we have given way to the enemy. One who waits for time is a fool; one who catches time is wise; and we, the children of Amma, are the wise. Let us join hands, travel like arrows, reach for the stars, and strive tirelessly. Let us establish Amma's golden rule again". AIADMK has refused to reinstate Sasikala and warned cadres of expulsion if found supporting her.

Sasikala unveils plaque, readies re-entry

On Sunday, late CM J Jayalalitha's aide V.K Sasikala (Chinamma) challenged the EPS-OPS duo by unveiling a commemorative plaque at found MGR's house at T Nagar on the party's 50th foundation day in which she is referred to as 'General Secretary'. Later, addressing supporters at MGR house, Ramapuram, she said that the party was made with cadres, otherwise it will be sidelined. Stating that all should come together to make AIADMK a success, she added that she stayed away from party during elections to ensure EPS-OPS victory.

"You all know why I was away from elections. I'm stating now that it is the cadres that make AIADMK. We need to understand that if not for the people and the cadres, we will be sidelined. I will bring everyone together and we will have a massive victory in the parliamentary election (2024)," said Sasikala.

In March, a month after she was released from prison, Sasikala quit politics urging the AIADMK cadre to unite ahead of the polls and fight the DMK to 'continue Amma's AIADMK rule in Tamil Nadu for 100 years. Later, after DMK managed to trump AIADMK, denying it a 3rd consecutive term, Sasikala's multiple leaked audios with cadres begging her to return shook the EPS-OPS duo. After expelling over 50 cadres for being in touch with Sasikala, AIADMK has warned cadres of similar action if found in contact with her.