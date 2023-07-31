Get Rahul Married, Haryana Woman Farmer Tells Mann Ki Baat To Sonia Gandhi | Her Response

Former President of Congress and Member of Parliament Sonia Gandhi during a playful banter responded to a woman farmer from Haryana when she inquired about Rahul Gandhi's marriage plan.

The Gandhi family hosted a luncheon for some women farmers hailing from Haryana's Sonipat at Sonia Gandhi's residence. These women met and interacted with Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra where he promised to make them meet his mother and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared the video dated July 29 when the group of women arrived at 10, Janpath. Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were seen having a free-wheeling, light-hearted conversation with the women over lunch.

Expressing concern over the Gandhi scion's marriage, a woman farmer said to Sonia "Shaadi kara de, Rahul ki" (Let's get Rahul married).

To which the former Congress president said, "Aap Ladki Dhoondh Do na..." (You find a girl for him).

At this, Rahul Gandhi said, "Ho Jaayegi" (It will happen).

The women farmers present at the Gandhi residence had a detailed discussion on the issue of the price rise of onions, tomatoes, unemployment, floods and their daily life crisis.

In the video shared by Rahul Gandhi, he summarised the entire meeting and wrote, "A day to remember for Maa, Priyanka and me with some very special guests! Delhi darshan of Sonipat's farmer sisters, dinner with them at home, and lots of fun things to do. Got priceless gifts together - desi ghee, sweet lassi, homemade pickles and lots of love."

मां, प्रियंका और मेरे लिए एक यादगार दिन, कुछ खास मेहमानों के साथ!



सोनीपत की किसान बहनों का दिल्ली दर्शन, उनके साथ घर पर खाना, और खूब सारी मज़ेदार बातें।



साथ मिले अनमोल तोहफे - देसी घी, मीठी लस्सी, घर का अचार और ढेर सारा प्यार।



पूरा वीडियो यूट्यूब पर:https://t.co/2rATB9CQoz pic.twitter.com/8ptZuUSDBk — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2023

However, this is not the first time as Rahul Gandhi's marriage has always been the talk of the town. Recently, during an opposition leaders' meeting in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married and said whoever became the prime minister, should have a wife. He added that anyone staying at the prime minister's residence without a wife will be "wrong".

Earlier this year, during an interview chat on the food and travel platform Curly Tales on YouTube, Gandhi said that he’ll get married when the right girl comes along and part of the problem is that his parents' “really lovely marriage” has set the bar very high.