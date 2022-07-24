Get Ready For Assembly Elections, Rajnath Singh Tells J&K BJP Leaders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday asked leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP to get ready for assembly elections in the Union territory, party sources said.

Singh said this while holding a meeting with J&K BJP leaders here to discuss a host of issues, including the political situation in the UT, ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, they said.

During the meeting, Singh also discussed the security situation in J&K and organizational issues faced by the BJP. Earlier, Singh was recieved at the J&K BJP headquarters here by its president Ravinder Raina, a party spokesman said.

"BJP is ready for (assembly) elections, whenever they are held in J&K. We will fight the elections with full strength," Raina told reporters.

He said that the party will win elections with majority and form government in the UT. Replying to a query, the J&K BJP chief said the decision to hold elections is to be taken by the Election Commission of India.

During the meeting, Singh also discussed matters relating to the efficient political system in J&K and the future development of the region.

The defence minister stressed that under the strong and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unparalleled development has taken place with an empathetic approach towards every marginalized section of the society.

He stressed that Modi ji has created new records with selfless and unrelenting efforts to take the nation to new heights. Due to which, India not only efficiently sailed through the Covid times, but it is also successfully leading the world in every important matter, Singh said.

"As a global leader, Modi ji has set up an example of how to cope with the highest time of stress with maturity and managed the safe eviction of Indian students from war-ravaged Ukraine by talking to Russia, Ukraine and America," Singh said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh also attended the meeting. Earlier, Raina appreciated the role of the defence minister in various political and organizational matters concerned with Jammu & Kashmir, especially during his tenure as BJP national president.

During the meeting, the party leaders also thanked the Modi government for the strong decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35(A) and for making special efforts to boost development in J&K.

