Last Updated:

'Getting Out Of Hand...': Amarinder Advises Punjab CM Mann As Teenager Killed In Amritsar

Capt Amarinder Singh advised CM Mann after a 12-year old boy was shot dead in Amritsar, saying 'maintain law and order, rather than visiting other states'

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Amarinder Singh

IMAGE: Bhagwant Mann / Amarinder Singh - Facebook


Capt Amarinder Singh questioned CM Bhagwant Mann after a class 12 student was allegedly shot dead in Amritsar, asking the CM to focus on maintaining the law and order in Punjab, rather than visiting other states. Former CM Amarinder Singh, lashing out at CM Mann, said in a tweet:

"Another day, another murder! Shocking incident in Amritsar where a class 12 student has been shot dead. My deepest condolences to the family. @BhagwantMann please pay attention to the state's law & order instead of running around to other states. This is getting out of hand!"

Capt Singh's taunt at Mann over going to other states comes as Punjab's CM recently visited Delhi with a big delegation of the state bureaucracy for a two-day tour to learn from Delhi's development model and sign a Knowledge Sharing Agreement (KSM) with Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal. He has also toured states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state. 

READ | BJP's Sirsa alleges collapse of law & order in Punjab; cites 19 killings in last 21 days

Meanwhile, on April 24, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested the most wanted gangster Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi. He has been absconding for the last 12 years by using different Identities and hideouts, operating as an active member of the terrorist module Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). 

READ | Pakistan's first Sikh Police officer allegedly missing, Manjinder Sirsa raises concern

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticises CM Mann for the spate of Killings in Punjab

Earlier in April, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the series of killings in the state. He said, 

READ | Punjab Police's AGTF arrests most-wanted BKI terrorist Charanjit Patialavi from Dera Bassi

"There is an absolute collapse of law and order in Punjab," said Sirsa. Emphasizing the importance of the presence of the Chief Minister in the state when there are killings happening, Sirsa added, "There was an incident of murder when the CM visited Gujarat and again on Wednesday when Bhagwant Mann is in Himachal Pradesh, an international kabaddi player has been killed." 

Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu also came down heavily on the state government after a kabaddi player was shot in Patiala. "While the CM is busy seeking votes in Himachal’s cool breezes, two more cold-blood murders (occurred) in Patiala today," Sidhu wrote in a tweet, referring to Bhagwant Mann's rally in the northern state. Sidhu also claimed, that over 3 to 4 killings were reported in Punjab on a daily basis.  

READ | Punjab CM Mann, Kejriwal visit govt schools & Mohalla clinics in Delhi to review progress

IMAGE: Bhagwant Mann / Amarinder Singh - Facebook

READ | Punjab LoP vows to legally challenge state's 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi govt
Tags: Amarinder Singh, Punjab, Bhagwant Mann
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND