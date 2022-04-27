'Getting Out Of Hand...': Amarinder Advises Punjab CM Mann As Teenager Killed In Amritsar

Capt Amarinder Singh questioned CM Bhagwant Mann after a class 12 student was allegedly shot dead in Amritsar, asking the CM to focus on maintaining the law and order in Punjab, rather than visiting other states. Former CM Amarinder Singh, lashing out at CM Mann, said in a tweet:

"Another day, another murder! Shocking incident in Amritsar where a class 12 student has been shot dead. My deepest condolences to the family. @BhagwantMann please pay attention to the state's law & order instead of running around to other states. This is getting out of hand!"

Capt Singh's taunt at Mann over going to other states comes as Punjab's CM recently visited Delhi with a big delegation of the state bureaucracy for a two-day tour to learn from Delhi's development model and sign a Knowledge Sharing Agreement (KSM) with Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal. He has also toured states like Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat in the run-up to the assembly elections in the state.

Meanwhile, on April 24, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police arrested the most wanted gangster Charanjit Singh alias Patialavi. He has been absconding for the last 12 years by using different Identities and hideouts, operating as an active member of the terrorist module Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticises CM Mann for the spate of Killings in Punjab

Earlier in April, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had lashed out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for the series of killings in the state. He said,

"There is an absolute collapse of law and order in Punjab," said Sirsa. Emphasizing the importance of the presence of the Chief Minister in the state when there are killings happening, Sirsa added, "There was an incident of murder when the CM visited Gujarat and again on Wednesday when Bhagwant Mann is in Himachal Pradesh, an international kabaddi player has been killed."

19 killings in Punjab in last 21 days.

2 murders in Patiala today.

Law & Order situation needs your kind attention CM @BhagwantMann Ji



Punjab has given you a huge mandate. You need to reign in @AAPPunjab party people who are playing with the hard-earned peace of Punjab pic.twitter.com/4ZkglwEUBH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 6, 2022

Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu also came down heavily on the state government after a kabaddi player was shot in Patiala. "While the CM is busy seeking votes in Himachal’s cool breezes, two more cold-blood murders (occurred) in Patiala today," Sidhu wrote in a tweet, referring to Bhagwant Mann's rally in the northern state. Sidhu also claimed, that over 3 to 4 killings were reported in Punjab on a daily basis.

