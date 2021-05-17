GFP Chief Vijai Sardesai Tears Into Goa CM Over GMCH Deaths & COVID-19 Mismanagement

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai tore into CM Pramod Sawant over the novel coronavirus mismanagement. Sardesai served as the Deputy CM until being sacked in July 2019 after 10 Congress MLAs jumped ship to BJP. Weighing in on the death of 83 patients at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in the last 5 days owing to oxygen shortage, he equated it to "midnight murders".

Moreover, he took a dig at the state government for shying away from explicitly revealing the cause of fatalities and blaming it on "logistical reasons" in the affidavit submitted to the Bombay High Court. It is pertinent to note that GFP has already filed a complaint Sawant, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and the nodal officer "for causing deaths of COVID-19 patients". At present, there are 28,252 active novel coronavirus cases in Goa while 1,05,505 patients have recovered while 2099 deaths have been reported.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai remarked, "The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court is hearing a PIL in which the government itself has submitted that because of logistical reasons, there has been a shortage of oxygen at the Goa Medical College, which is Goa's premier medical hospital in the dark hours, i.e 2 am to 6 am. In the last 5 days, 83 people have died. The figures of last night and the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday are not out. I expect these figures much above 100. These people have not died because of COVID-19 but because of midnight murders at GMCH, mismanagement when it comes to oxygen shortage."

"It is like saying a very rough thing in a very light manner. They are trying to say that it is logistical reasons to justify this oxygen mismanagement. But the High Court is aware and the High Court has initiated steps to iron out these issues especially when it comes to oxygen shortage. These 83 deaths have come out only after the High Court has intervened. This was happening for a much longer time. So many people have died," he added.

'We have become a global embarrassment'

On this occasion, Sardesai also demanded that compensation should be paid to the kin of the patients who lost their lives at the GMCH on the lines of what the Karnataka High Court had ordered in the Chamarajanagar case. Lamenting that Goa has the highest test positivity percentage in the country, he lashed out at Pramod Sawant for his alleged misplaced priorities. For instance, the ex-Deputy CM highlighted that the state government refused to impose a lockdown until the situation deteriorated. According to him, the slow vaccination pace was also a major concern.

Sardesai opined, "We have become a global embarrassment. Goa which used to have a global brand recall has become an embarrassment due to the mismanagement and ignorance of the Goa Chief Minister who calls himself a doctor but doesn't behave like a doctor or a Chief Minister. This is what has made our renowned tourism destination into a banana republic and the laughing stock of the whole nation."

"The Chief Minister's focus during the entire pandemic has been on the transportation of iron ore. He has got interested in this industry. He is perhaps the only Chief Minister in the country who owns a mine. When the entire state was demanding a lockdown, he did not agree. The local self-government bodies imposed a self-lockdown. Eventually, it required the intervention of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court to have a curfew which is now ongoing," the ex-Deputy CM noted.