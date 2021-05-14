GFP Files Plaint Against Goa CM Pramod Sawant Over COVID Deaths At GMC Due To O2 Shortage

With the state of Goa facing an unprecedented crisis amid the second COVID-19 wave, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) on Thursday filed a complaint with the police against Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Chief Secretary Parimal Rai and the nodal officer, for oxygen allocation to hospitals Swetika Sachan. The complaint has been lodged holding the Chief Minister and others responsible 'for causing deaths of COVID-19 patients' due to interruption in the supply of oxygen in Goa Medical College Hospital. As many as 75 COVID patients are said to have lost their lives at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, which is the state's biggest COVID facility, due to a shortage of medical oxygen.

The GFP Employees Forward convenor John Nazareth has filed the complaint at the Agacaim police station under Sections 336, 337, 338 and 304 (A) read with Section 102-B of the IPC. The complainant has accused CM Pramod Sawant and his Chief Secretary of 'gross and reckless acts of negligence' and deliberate omission of duty which led to the deaths of COVID-19 patients in the GMC. Notably, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) broke away from the ruling alliance led by the BJP last month citing the alliance's 'anti-Goa policies'.

"The above accused are directly responsible for sourcing, and maintaining uninterrupted supply of oxygen amongst other facilities at the COVID ward, and have by gross acts of remiss in duty and deliberate acts of negligence in not ensuring uninterrupted supply of oxygen at GMC caused the death of more than 72 persons," ANI quoted John Nazareth.

In his complaint, Nazareth mentioned state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane's statements about the death of 26 COVID patients due to interrupted supply of oxygen from 2 am to 6 am on May 11. He added that the three accused, including the CM, have a duty of care and responsibility to ensure that patients' life is secured and saved by ensuring that there is uninterrupted supply of oxygen at the COVID wards of GMC and other hospitals in the State. "The trio has deliberately failed to perform their duty as expected and required, which has led to the deaths of more than 60 patients," he added.

The GFP convenor has also alleged that the negligence is continuing in nature and the accused are required to be taken to task, seeking appropriate action in law and registration of an FIR against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

Panel to be formed to probe

The Goa government formed a three-member committee on Thursday to look into the matter of oxygen supply at Goa Medical College and Hospital. The Committee's Terms of Reference (ToR) are to determine the adequacy of GMC's oxygen supply, the quality of the oxygen supply chain, and the method of administering oxygen at GMC, with suggestions for improvement. One of the ToR.ege and Hospital's recommendations is to strengthen the entire chain of oxygen supply at GMC.

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant paid a visit to the medical oxygen tank at the South Goa District Hospital (SGDH), Margao, where leakage occurred on Tuesday, May 11, afternoon, injuring one person. The Chief Minister also met with hospital officials to address a variety of issues related to the pandemic's second wave.