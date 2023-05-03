GFP To Raise Rising Drug Trade Issue With Centre; Demands Removal Of Police Officers In Coastal Belt

Quick links:
IMAGE: ANI, Twitter, Durgadas Kamat
The Goa Forward Party on Tuesday demanded that police officials who have been serving for more than two years in the coastal belt police stations should be transferred in view of the `flourishing' drug trade in the area.
GFP general secretary Durgadas Kamat told reporters that party president Vijai Sardesai will be writing a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah giving details of the drug trade in the state.
The Narcotics Control Bureau recently arrested three foreign nationals in drug cases.
The “ease of doing drug trade” has been high under the BJP regime in the state, Kamat alleged.
