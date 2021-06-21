Ghaziabad Fake Hate Video Case: Another SP Under Police Scanner; To Be Questioned

In yet another update in the 'Ghaziabad fake hate video case', another Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has now come under the police's scanner. According to reports, the Ghaziabad councillor will now be questioned by the police for his links with the incident that went viral on June 15. Reports stated that SP leader Adil is under the Ghaziabad Police's lens for his link with the incident where a Muslim man was attacked by a group of men.

Another Samajwadi Party under the lens

Earlier on Saturday, SP leader Ummed Pahalwan was arrested by the police and he confessed that the incident was given a communal spin in order to gain political advantages. In the latest update, SP councillor Adil is set to be interrogated by the police that is looking to export the larger plot. In addition, the police are also trying to find out the link between Umaid Pahalwan and Adil. It is believed that more names are likely to emerge as police continue their investigation.

Earlier, Pahalwan had accepted all the charges against him, informed Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak. Pahalwan was nabbed from an area near the LNJP Hospital in Delhi by the Crime Branch and the Ghaziabad Police in a joint operation on Saturday. When the Ghaziabad incident video was doing rounds on social media, the SP leader had given a communal twist while conducting a Facebook live with the old man.

Ghaziabad fake hate video case

On June 15, controversy broke out as several news media outlets and handles peddled a 'communal narrative' over a video of an elderly man being assaulted in Uttar Pradesh. The video showed an elderly man Abdul Samad Saifi being assaulted by a group of men. In addition, his beard was forcibly cut by unknown persons. Many claimed that the man was assaulted by the miscreants who allegedly asked him to chant religious slogans.

However, it was later revealed that the man was assaulted by members of his own community after the 'amulets' (tabeez) that he made for them did not work. After several publications gave the incident a communal spin, the UP police registered an FIR against Twitter, Twitter India, and 7 others over the Ghaziabad fake hate video accusing the social media platform of enabling 'criminal conspiracy' against the state.