Ghaziabad Incident: Owaisi Accuses Police Of Not Taking Victim's Son's Complaint Seriously

As the investigation into the horrific assault on an elderly Muslim man in Ghaziabad proceeds, UP police have arrested two more people in connection to the case on Wednesday. The two accused - Intezaar and Saddam alias Bauna have been arrested for their involvement in the attack on Abdul Shamad Saifi, taking the total arrests upto five now. The elderly Muslim man was thrashed and his beard was chopped off by miscreants in UP's Loni district in Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad incident: Two more arrested

Ghaziabad police SP Iras Raja said, "Intezaar and Saddam who have been arrested today were both involved in the attack on Saifi. Parvesh, one of the accused, had consulted Saifi for some occult practice at his home but has had some mishappenings like wife's miscarriage and brother's accident and blamed Saifi for all this. Saddam, whose sister is wedded to Intezaar, had also got an amulet made for his son by Saifi. He and Intezaar had taken him to Parvesh's home where he was beaten up".

Talking about the incident, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the police has not the victim's son's statement very seriously. Stating that Abdul Samad Saifi was brutally thrashed, he stated that the incident showed the failure of law & order in Uttar Pradesh. The incident gained prominence with the Ghaziabad police lodging a separate FIR against social media giant Twitter, some journalists and opposition Congress politicians for circulating the video clip and alleging a communal angle to it.

"My stand is clear- Abdul Samad Saifi was brutally thrashed and beaten up and his son has given a written complaint on this incident. The police has not incorporated the points given by Saifi's son in his complaint. His son has told the media that his father was brutally thrashed but the police are yet to take his statement very seriously. This incident shows the failure of law & order in Uttar Pradesh," said Owaisi to ANI.

As of date, five accused have been arrested - Kalloo Gurjar, Parvesh Gurjar, Adil, Intezaar and Saddam for assaulting Abdul Samad Saifi, forcibly cutting his beard and making him chant Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram on June 6. The clip of the incident went viral on social media with several people claiming that Saifi was being communally targetted. Countering such claims, UP police claimed that Saifi was targetted as he supplied amulets to people and some dissatisfied customers had attacked him.

(With PTI Inputs)