Ghaziabad Journalist Shot: SP's Akhilesh Yadav Demands Clarification From Yogi Govt

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanth-led Uttar Pradesh government, asking them to issue a clarification on why the morale of criminals was at an all-time high in the state. His tweet came in response to the shocking incident where a journalist was shot in Ghaziabad for filing a complaint against his niece's molesters.

"In Ghaziabad, people of the state are in a position to shoot a journalist going on a bike with his daughter. The BJP government should clarify on whose strength is the morale of these criminals and miscreants who have broken the law and order system flourishing. Prayers for his new life!" tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.

ग़ाज़ियाबाद में अपनी बेटी के साथ बाइक पर जा रहे एक पत्रकार को गोली मारने से प्रदेश की जनता सकते में हैं. भाजपा सरकार स्पष्ट करे कि क़ानून-व्यवस्था की धज्जियाँ उड़ानेवाले इन अपराधियों-बदमाशों के हौसले किसके बलबूते पर फल-फूल रहे हैं.



उनके नवजीवन के लिए प्रार्थना! #NoMoreBJP — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 21, 2020

'Jungle Raj in UP': Congress

Meanwhile, the Congress party has also hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the shocking incident saying that the assault gave an idea about what the law and order situation was in the state.

"Ghaziabad is in NCR. Here is its law and order, so you can get an idea of the law and order situation in the whole of UP. A journalist was shot because he filed a complaint with the police regarding the molestation of his niece. How will any common man feel safe in this jungle raj?" tweeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Journalist Shot In UP's Ghaziabad

Vikram Joshi, a journalist based in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by a group of men on Monday who went on to attack him, following which he was shot at, with the shooters fleeing the scene. The whole incident was captured on a CCTV camera nearby. Vikram Joshi had earlier launched a complaint against the accused of attempting to molest his niece, following which he was grievously assaulted by the group of men. The chilling CCTV footage also shows the journalist's daughter screaming for help after the accused fled the scene of the crime.

Vikram Joshi is currently battling for his life at Ghaziabad's Yashoda Hospital. Sources have reported that the UP Government has initiated investigation and 9 people have been arrested while 2 cops have been suspended for inaction.

