Ghaziabad Lawyer Murder: Advocates Stage Protest In Lucknow, Demand Action

In response to the Ghaziabad lawyer's murder on Wednesday, lawyers in Lucknow staged protest and gheraoed Parivartan Chowk. Outraged advocates held demonstartions and blocked the roads amid sloganeering.

In a video that surfaced, advocates can be seen fiercely condeming the administration and raining slogans like "Police Prashasan Murdabaad." They were also seen scuffling with the police and stopping government vehicles.

The Lucknow Bar Association gave a memorandum to the DM, who assured of action. The advocates reached the court in the morning and decided to stage a protest. In no time, hundreds of advocates reached near Parivartan Chowk and started raising slogans. While the policemen reached the spot later, the PAC was also called to control the situation. DCP Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, who was present at the protest site, said that no cop was injured.

"Lawyers across the state will continue their strike on Friday in protest against the Hapur incident, the killing of a lawyer in Ghaziabad and a criminal pointing a gun at," an advocate in a Farrukhabad court, lawyers’ associations said.

Lawyer Shot Dead

A lawyer was shot dead by two assailants in his chambers in the Tehsil Court Complex in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district. The incident took place when Manoj Chowdhary alias Monu Jaat was having lunch in his chambers around 2 pm. Two assailants entered the room and shot bullets at him. Chaudhary's blood-covered body was found slumped in the chair.

On being informed, police rushed to the crime scene along with a forensic team, who gathered evidence and sent the body for post-mortem.

A case was registered with the Sihani Gate Police Station and an investigation has been launched.