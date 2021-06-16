Ghaziabad Viral Video: Union Min Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Alleges 'conspiracy' To Defame India

Two days after an elderly Muslim man was physically assaulted and harassed by a mob in Ghaziabad's Loni, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has alleged that the incident is a 'dangerous conspiracy' as it has been given a 'Communal twist'. In the incident, the Muslim man had claimed that he was held at gunpoint by a mob who forced him to chant a religious slogan. The video which emerged on social media soon became viral across the country, leading to Ghaziabad Police to issue a statement.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemns Loni incident

Taking to Twitter and sharing the Ghaziabad Police's statement on the investigation into the incident, Naqvi stated that it was unfortunate that a criminal incident is being given a communal angle. In addition, he added that a conspiracy was planned to affect communal harmony in India. Naqvi further added that law had tightened its grip on the criminals involved. He further termed the incident as 'cyber conspiracy'. Further talking to ANI, Naqvi has assured that not only those responsible, but even their masters will be 'not spared'.

"An unfortunate incident is being given a communal twist. This is a dangerous conspiracy to tear apart the fabric of communal harmony. Law has tightened the grip on such criminals. Yet, lets see the name of some persons who were involved. This is a cyber conspiracy," said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण क्रिमिनल घटना पर कम्युनल तड़का, सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द के ताने बाने को छिन्न -भिन्न करने की खतरनाक साजिश, ऐसे अपराधियों पर कानून का शिकंजा कस चुका है, फिर भी कुछ के नाम भी देख लें, साइबर साजिश के सूरमा ... pic.twitter.com/HNVCynAv1T — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) June 15, 2021

भारत को बदनाम करने के लिए एक बार फिर साज़िशी सुपारी सिंडिकेट सक्रिय हुआ है। एक दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण आपराधिक घटना होती है, उसपर तड़का लगाने की कोशिश होती है... न केवल अपराधियों को परन्तु उनके आकाओं को भी छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा: केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख़्तार अब्बास नक़वी, लोनी वायरल वीडियो पर pic.twitter.com/DJjUysQPGR — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 15, 2021

Elderly Muslim man assaulted in Loni; Ghaziabad Viral Video

In a viral video that surfaced online, an elderly Muslim man was physically assaulted and harassed by a mob in Ghaziabad's Loni. The Muslim man who was identified as Abdul Samad Saifi, has claimed that he was held at gun-point by a mob who forced him to chant a religious slogan. In addition, Saifi further claimed that the mob also chopped off his beard. The video shows Saifi pleading even as he is being assaulted with sticks and bare hands. The Ghaziabad Police has informed that three persons were arrested in connection with the incident.