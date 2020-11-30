GHMC Elections: BJP Accuses TRS Of Buying Votes Hours Before Polling, Stage Protest

With just hours to go for the polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the BJP has accused the ruling TRS of distributing money to buy votes. Telangana's BJP unit has alleged that workers of the TRS party have been distributing Rs 1000 and alcohol as well for each vote. To protest against TRS' actions, BJP leaders also staged a dharna in front of the state election official's office in Hyderabad, demanding immediate action.

The state's BJP unit has also tweeted videos showing the distribution of money to but votes.

GHMC polling on Tuesday

Campaigning for the GHMC polls ended on Sunday evening ahead of the polling on Tuesday, the timing of which has been extended by an hour, in view of the COVID-19 situation. The BJP had pulled out its big guns with hopes of sweeping the polls to make a mark on southern India where it has nominal presence except in Karnataka. Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath and BJP chief JP Nadda were few of the BJP stalwarts that visited Hyderabad to boost the party's campaign. On the other hand, allies TRS and AIMIM had announced that they would not contest the elections together.

TRS manifesto has promised citizens that those consuming less than 20,000 litres of drinking water per month won’t have to pay water bills. It has also announced free power supply to salons, laundries and dhobi ghats not only in Hyderabad but also across the state, with effect from December. Moreover, in the manifesto, the party has announced waiver of minimum demand charges of electricity supply for high-tension and low-tension categories of industries, cinema theatres and commercial firms for a period of six months, in view of the COVID-19 impact.

Meanwhile, the BJP in its manifesto has promised free metro rides for women and scrapping of the Layout Regularisation Scheme, among other things. It has also promised that the corona vaccine will be given to all as per Central government's guidelines, i.e. not necessarily free. BJP has also promised Rs 25,000 each to flood-affected families, free tablets to all children of poor families, waiver of property tax in all SC colonies, financial assistance to build one lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana, free drinking water supply to all houses, enactment of Sumedha Act to remove illegal encroachments, free power to all houses using less than 100 units.

150 GHMC divisions will go to polls on December 1 and the counting of votes will be done on December 4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the polling time has been extended by one hour, i.e., from 7 am to 6 pm. The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

