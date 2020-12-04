GHMC Poll Results: TRS Concedes 'fell Short Of 20-25 Seats'; Silent On Alliance With AIMIM

Addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, TRS working president KT Rama Rao conceded that his party's performance in the GHMC polls was not as per their expectations. Thanking the voters for reposing faith in TRS as the single-largest party, he highlighted that the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party had lost in 10-12 wards with a very narrow margin of 100-200 votes.

To buttress his point, Rao cited the result of the BN Reddy Nagar and Malkajgiri divisions. On the whole, he opined that TRS fell short by 20-25 seats. Moreover, he affirmed that TRS shall introspect on all the issues pertaining to the party's failure to meet the desired outcome. Responding to a specific question by Republic on the possibility of AIMIM, he said, "I have said everything I wanted to say in the presser".

TRS working president KT Rama Rao remarked, "I want to thank the people of Hyderabad who have voted for the Telangana Rashtra Samiti and who has chosen TRS as the single-largest party to represent them in the council. While the result is certainly not what we expected, we are short of 20-25 seats, the fact is that we lost 10-12 divisions with an extremely narrow margin of 100-200 votes. In fact, in a couple of divisions like the BN Reddy Nagar and Malkajgiri, we lost by 18 votes and 70 votes. This is a classic example of how narrow the margin of defeat or victory was. I thank every single TRS party leader and worker who has come to Hyderabad to support our candidates and to ensure that our campaign went on successfully."

"We will certainly discuss everything in the party. And certainly, address all the issues as to why the desired outcome was not given by the people," he added.

2020 GHMC polls

The election to 150 divisions of the GHMC was conducted in the exercise of powers conferred by Articles 243-K and 243-ZA of the Constitution read with Sections 7(1), 9, 10 and 24 of the GHMC Act, 1955. The polls were conducted using paper ballots instead of EVMs. Furthermore, the polling time was extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of the results declared for 146 wards as of 8.56 pm, TRS has managed to win only 56 seats- a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls.

