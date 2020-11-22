GHMC Polls: 'City Gets Flooded After Light Rains, Where Is Development?', BJP Asks TRS

The BJP has stepped up its attack on the ruling TRS government in Telangana ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Minister of State for Union Ministry of Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday that TRS has failed to fulfil its promises and has fooled the people of Hyderabad time and again.

"Back in 2016, TRS had mentioned in its manifesto that a double bedroom flat will be given to all the poor in the city. It's been five years now since they promised double bedroom flats. Where are the promised flats? Why isn't TRS fulfilling its promises and on what basis are they going to ask for votes in the GHMC elections?" asked Reddy.

"Back in 2014, as soon as K Chandrashekar Rao became the Chief Minister of Telangana, he said that he would change Hyderabad into a world-class city and said Hyderabad will the next Istanbul and Dallas. Today, even after light rains, Hyderabad city gets flooded at various places. Set aside Dallas and Istanbul, the people of Hyderabad are suffering from the lack of basic infrastructures like roads and drainage system," he added.

READ | BJP Promises 'AIMIM-free Hyderabad'; Lists KCR's '60 Failures In 6 Yrs' Before GHMC Polls

READ | Telangana: Parties Hit Campaign Trail For Hyderabad Civic Polls

He also elaborated on the plight of the people of the city during the floods, which claimed several lives and devastated properties of the residents of the city, rendering lakhs of citizens homeless.

"Nearly 15 lakh people have become homeless due to the rains as of government records. If the government has spent Rs 67,000 crore on the development of Hyderabad then where is the development? The roads still have potholes, the drainage system has not been repaired. Then on what has Rs 67,000 crores been spent," Reddy said.

"TRS claims that Metro in Hyderabad has been brought by them but even before TRS came into power, Metro work started in Hyderabad. TRS along with AIMIM has stopped the metro to the old city. Tank Bund has been polluted with industrial waste and they promised to clean Tank Bund and yet failed to keep the promise," he added.

Reddy slammed the ruling party alleging that the TRS was trying to win by putting up hoarding and by making fake allegations. He stated that the TRS must explain to the people of Hyderabad how they have developed the city and gave assurance that BJP will work for the development of the city if voted to power in the GHMC election which is set to be held on December 1. The counting of votes will be conducted on December 4.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | TRS Dismisses Javadekar's Allegations On Telangana Govt, Terms It 'BJP's Poll Template'

READ | After 'anti-BJP Front' Call, Telangana CM KCR Confident Of TRS Victory In GHMC Polls