GHMC Polls: Owaisi Accuses BJP Of Running 'communal Campaign'; Indecisive On TRS Tie-up

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Saturday, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi attacked BJP for its alleged communal campaign for the GHMC polls. Highlighting that BJP focused on issues such as the surgical strike on the old city and renaming Hyderabad, he contended that the JP Nadda-led party had no constructive agenda. Owaisi claimed that the Centre had failed to help Hyderabad during the recent floods.

Terming the BJP's good performance in the GHMC election as a "passing phase". the Hyderabad MP stressed that the people had not given a decisive mandate to any political party. Moreover, he refrained from weighing in on the possibility of a post-poll arrangement between TRS and AIMIM. The AIMIM chief made it clear that a decision in this regard will be taken only after the result to the Neredmet ward is declared.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi remarked, "The campaign of BJP was based on things like Jinnah, on things like a surgical strike on Old city, we will change the name of Hyderabad, there are Rohingyas, there are Afghanis. There was nothing constructive or anything about the development of Hyderabad. They did not have anything to show in fact. Because the Modi government did not help the Telangana state or Hyderabad city when massive floods happened in Hyderabad. That is why, as usual, BJP continued with their communal rhetoric. It is a communal campaign. So, I for one believe that is a passing phase as far as BJP victory is concerned."

Read: After GHMC Poll Result, BJP's BL Santhosh Declares Arrival Of Saffron Party In Telangana

"We are yet to make a decision as far as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor election is concerned. There is one municipal ward result which is to be declared. After that, we will sit down and discuss and we will let you know," he added.

Read: Owaisi Hails Win In 44 Out Of 51 GHMC Wards Which AIMIM Contested; Downplays BJP's Success

GHMC poll results

On Friday, the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election results threw up a big surprise with BJP managing to prevent the ruling TRS from securing a majority. While the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 55 seats, a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls. In contrast, BJP won 48 wards, which is 12 times the number of divisions it bagged in the previous election.

Most importantly, the highlight of this election was that BJP surpassed AIMIM's tally to become the second-largest party in the GHMC. AIMIM won the same number of wards (44) as the 2016 GHMC polls with a superior strike rate. On the other hand, the electoral woes for Congress continued after its candidates secured a victory from only two wards, the same as last time.

Read: 'Dawn Of New Era In Telangana': Tejasvi Surya Lauds BJP's Performance In GHMC Polls