GHMC Polls: UP CM Yogi Pitches Renaming Of Hyderabad To 'Bhagyanagar'; Attacks TRS & AIMIM

Addressing a roadshow for the GHMC polls on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reignited the debate about renaming Hyderabad as 'Bhagyanagar'. Recalling that his government changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj, he revealed that BJP shall change Hyderabad's name after coming to power. Stressing that Bhagyanagar is not a communal name, he opined that it symbolizes 'development'.

During his speech, he hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for ensuring that people don't require a 'visa' to enter Hyderabad. Slamming the alleged misgovernance of the TRS and AIMIM, he called upon the people to teach them a lesson in the GHMC election. Adityanath also touted the abolition of triple talaq as a key achievement of the BJP government at the Centre. The polls for the new term of the GHMC will be held on December 1 followed by the counting of votes on December 4.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "When BJP formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, he changed Faizabad to Ayodhya. We changed Allahabad to Prayagraj. Kumbh is organized there. Prayagraj was the name as per the Puranas. Then why can't Hyderabad become Bhagyanagar? Bhagyanagar is not a communal name. Bhagyanagar is a symbol of culture. It will be a symbol of the development here.'

#WATCH | Some people were asking me if Hyderabad can be renamed as Bhagyanagar. I said - why not. I told them that we renamed Faizabad as Ayodhya & Allahabad as Prayagraj after BJP came into power in UP. Then why Hyderabad can't be renamed as Bhagyanagar?: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/hy7vvSLH0z — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

'No place for dynastic politics'

Weighing in on the importance of the abrogation of Article 370, the UP CM pointed out, "Remember, Article 370 was enacted in 1952, allowing a different system than the rest of the country. The Jan Sangh fought this battle under the leadership of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. His dream was achieved under the leadership of Narendra Modi when Home Minister Amit Shah abrogated Article 370. This has paved the way for the people of Hyderabad and Telangana to go there, buy land and become a resident there."

In a veiled dig at AIMIM on the Ram Mandir issue, he said, "There were some people who would insult your faith. They were trying their best to ensure that Ram Mandir is not constructed in Ayodhya. What could not be achieved in 452 years was done by Modiji in a peaceful manner."

Seeking a mandate for BJP, Adityanath lashed out at the K Chandrasekhar Rao government for depriving the people of the state of the benefit of Central government schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Moreover, he alleged corruption in the aid provided by the Telangana government after the recent floods in Hyderabad. On this occasion, the BJP leader castigated KCR and his family for perpetuating dynastic politics and sought to expose the "true face" of AIMIM.

The UP CM opined, "It cannot be accepted that the Nizam has come back in the form of a family with a license to loot. In a democracy, there should be no place for dynastic politics. By forming an alliance with MIM, it has played with the emotions of the people. BJP's coalition got the people's mandate in the recently concluded Bihar polls. Nitish Kumar again became the CM. When it came to taking oath on the Constitution, an AIMIM MLA refused to say 'Hindustan'. They will stay in India, eat India's food but will hesitate to take the name 'Hindustan'. This shows the true face of MIM."

