'GHMC Results Show Rejection Of Dynastic, Corrupt & Appeasement Politics,' Says JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday called BJP's performance in the GHMC polls 'historic', saying that it reflected the people's unequivocal support to PM Modi's model of development. Remarking that the people of Telangana had 'rejected dynastic, corrupt and appeasement politics', JP Nadda congratulated State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the workers of the Telangana BJP for their 'spirited efforts' that led to the party's success. The leader also expressed his gratitude to the people of Hyderabad for their faith and support.

Historic result for BJP in Hyderabad GHMC elections shows that people of the country supports only & only development agenda. This result reflects people's unequivocal support to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji's development & governance model. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 4, 2020

GHMC results show rejection of Dynastic,Corrupt & Appeasement politics. I Congratulate State President @bandisajay & hardworking @BJP4Telangana Karyakartas for their spirited efforts that led to great success. Gratitude to people of Hyderabad for their faith & support. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 4, 2020

Read: GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: TRS Wins 56 Seats; BJP Surpasses AIMIM's Tally

Read: GHMC Poll Results: TRS Concedes 'fell Short Of 20-25 Seats'; Silent On Alliance With AIMIM

GHMC Results

Counting of the votes has been completed in 149 of the 150 wards municipal body out of which the TRS has won 55 seats, AIMIM 44, BJP 48 and the Congress 2. The result for the Neredmet ward has been withheld owing to an order of the Telangana High Court order. In this ward, the TRS candidate is reportedly leading by 505 votes.

With the BJP managing to make inroads into the local body, celebrations broke out at the saffron party's office. Meanwhile, the TRS has called for introspection after it managed to win only 55 seats - a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls.

Though the run-up to the poll saw a high pitched campaign by the parties, the turnout of the voters on December 1 was an unimpressive 46.55 per cent (34.50 lakh) out of the total 74.67 lakh voters. Ballot papers were used for the polls this year instead of EVMs. Furthermore, the polling time was extended by an hour, i.e from 7 am to 6 pm owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current term of the GHMC council ends in February 2021 and in the 2016 elections, AIMIM won 44 seats, TRS won 99. BJP won 4 seats, Congress won 2 and TDP won one seat.

Read: GHMC Polls: Amit Shah, MoS Reddy Laud BJP's Performance; Aver 'this Is Just The Beginning'

Read: Amid GHMC Counting, BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind Says Telangana Will Gift PM 15 Seats In 2024