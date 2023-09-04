Ghosi Bypoll: BJP And SP Clash Over Alleged Election Interference

The by-poll in Ghosi constituency of Uttar Pradesh has turned into a major face-off between the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) with both the parties approaching state election commission accusing the other of influencing the elections through unfair means.

The BJP state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary in his letter to the Chief Election Commissioner in Lucknow alleged that the Samajwadi Party has distributed money in several booths dominated by Muslim and Dalit voters. “On the last day of campaigning for the Ghosi bypoll, the SP candidate and leaders distributed money in booths and villages dominated by Muslim and Dalit voters..The outside supporters of the SP candidate, are threatening voters in villages and pollute the environment. I request you to please direct the District Election Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police (SP) to act immediately,” said Chaudhary to the Commissioner.

In response, Samajwadi Party also submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission. In the memorandum, the party accused the Ministers of the State government of misusing government machinery in the by-election for their campaign. “State government ministers are doing unfair things. They are pressurising contractors in government departments and traders to support the BJP candidate,” reads the SP memorandum.

The Samajwadi Party leader and national general secretary Shivpal Yadav alleged that Ghosi and Kopaganj's SHO and circle officers are harassing people and threatening voters, and he met the Inspector General of Police Akhilesh Kumar demanding action against the same and ensure fair voting.

Ghosi: A prestige battle

After the formation of Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, Ghosi is the first constituency where it will contest against the Bharatiya Janata Party unitedly as bloc's members such as the Congress, the CPI(M), the CPI and RLD have extended support to Samajwadi Party candidate. Thus, making the contest a battle of prestige for the BJP despite the elections casting no influence on its total tally in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The bypoll was necessitated after Dara Singh Chauhan, MLA from Ghosi constituency on a Samajwadi Party ticket resigned from his post. Post resignation, Chauhan joined the BJP and was fielded for the by-election. While Samajwadi Party has fielded Sudhakar Singh opposite Chauhan. The Samajwadi Party had ditched Sudhakar Singh, a party loyalist to field Chauhan in the 2022 assembly elections.