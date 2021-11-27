Ghulam Azad Urges Political Parties To Create Atmosphere Conducive For Polls In J&K

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that militancy is majorly in three parts of Kashmir and requested all political parties in the valley to not politicise it. Instead, he suggested them to create an atmosphere where people could believe that elections could take place.

"I urge all the political parties to create an atmosphere which is conductive for election. People are in distress in Jammu and Kashmir," Azad said.

He also urged forces to be careful that no civilians get injured during the anti-terror operations.

'No wise man can do this'

Azad also showed his displeasure over Jammu and Kashmir being turned into a union territory. Addressing a gathering in Kulgam, he was quoted by ANI as saying, "Usually, union territories are upgraded to state. But in our case, the state was downgraded to union territory. It's like demoting DGP to the post of thanedaar, CM to MLA, and chief secretary to Patwari. No wise man can do this."

Apni Party VP demands restoration of J&K statehood ahead of elections

Ahead of the ongoing talks of conducting polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party vice president Ghulam Hassan Mir on Sunday demanded that statehood should be restored in J&K before the union territory moves to elections.

"To address the emerging circumstances, Jammu and Kashmir must have an elected government which represents the aspirations of both the Jammu and the Kashmir regions equally," Mir said, as reported by PTI.

He stressed, "India is known for its democracy across the world but people of Jammu and Kashmir have been deprived of a democratic government."

Recently, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said that elections have never been a solution to issues in the UT. although she stated they are important for addressing the basic needs of people. "Whenever they take place, we are ready for that."