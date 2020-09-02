'Azad & Kapil Sibal Should Join BJP': NDA's Ramdas Athawale Predicts Congress Eradication

Amid the Congress party facing a leadership crisis, veteran party leaders like Kapil Sibal and Ghulam Nabi Azad have called for core changes in the party's structure, only to be ignored by the Gandhis. Rahul Gandhi had also accused these leaders of colluding with the BJP before being forced to backtrack. Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has suggested that both Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Sibal should resign from the Congress party and join the BJP.

'They should join BJP now'

Athawale said that the NDA government in the Centre "will keep returning to power" and that since veteran Congress leaders like Sibal, Azad and others have been accused of colluding with the BJP, they should submit their resignation just like Jyotiraditya Scindia did and join the saffron party.

"There is a controversy over the post of Congress chief. Rahul Gandhi has accused Sibal, Azad of working on BJP's behalf. Therefore, I request Sibal, Azad to resign from Congress. They have spent many years expanding the Congress, but they should exit the party and join BJP now," Athawale said while speaking to ANI.

'BJP will eradicate Congress'

The Republican Party of India chief said, "If they are being disrespected there they should leave just like Jyotiraditya Scindia did, even Sachin Pilot did so but he reached a compromise. Rahul Gandhi is wrong in blaming people who built the Congress." Athawale said that the BJP led NDA would stay in power for many more years, and expressed the hope that it will win over 350 seats in the next general elections.

"BJP is the party of the masses today, people of all castes, sects, and religion are joining BJP. It will win keep winning in the coming elections and eradicate Congress," the Union minister of state for Social Justice said.

Sibal and Azad were among the 23 big leaders from Congress who had written to interim president Sonia Gandhi for sweeping changes in the party. Meanwhile, Sibal said on Saturday that none of the concerns raised by them were addressed or even shared at the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Azad, while justifying the letter to the Congress chief, had said it was in the interest of the party to hold elections to the CWC (the party's highest decision-making body) and bring changes as suggested, "otherwise the Congress will keep sitting in the opposition for the next 50 years".

